Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’

So, Sammy Obeid's little brother in Gaza sent him this map, showing the area to which Palestinians are limited under the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. As a proposed Community Notes says, Israeli troops are to withdraw in three phases, as hostages are released and an international force deploys. Obeid characterizes the yellow line as "classic ethnic cleansing and land grab."

Advertisement

My little brother in Gaza sent me this. They can’t return to their homes because beyond the yellow line is now fully occupied by Israel. This is classic ethic cleansing & land grab. Pushing indigenous people into smaller and smaller corners while we try to act like we’ve evolved… pic.twitter.com/9UBWhIQcx8 — Sammy Obeid (@SammyObeid) October 10, 2025

Jesus Christ, shut the fuck up.



You guys started a war, by raping a bunch of ravers, and then got your asses kicked.



"Hamas" is THE least sympathetic cause of all time. https://t.co/tn0m7g9cbb — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 11, 2025

Did your little brother tell you that Hamas shouldn't have started a war meant to destroy Israel and expel all its Jews? Or that he didn't think that losing that war would have any consequences? — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) October 10, 2025

People used to know about war, but you're too insulated from it now. If you start a war, then lose, the other guys sets the terms of your loss. Israel can take what they wish, because they won. — Tom Holman (@TomHolman62) October 10, 2025

“How dare we lose land when we attacked our much more advanced neighbours and lost?!?” pic.twitter.com/ZfVx3OePcq — Ars Sababa 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 (@ArsSababa) October 10, 2025

Don't start wars. — Daniel (@VoteLewko) October 10, 2025

Stop lying. the yellow line is the first stage of the withdrawal. As long as the hostages are released and other requirements are met they will move to the 2nd stage. Eventually moving out and a buffer zone will be established. pic.twitter.com/67oEuU67RS — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) October 11, 2025

You’re a liar. — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 11, 2025

That yellow line isn’t an occupation line, it’s a withdrawal map from the ceasefire deal. Israel’s moving out, not in. You can’t call it a land grab just because you didn’t read the legend — Shelley Bezona (@bezona_shelley) October 11, 2025

Indigenous people? Lol, Gazans are not indigenous. They have never owned that land until Israel gave it to them and look what they did with it. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) October 11, 2025

Should have stayed home on October 7, yeah? — Ron Dunn (@ronInBendigo) October 10, 2025

That yellow line represents the worst land grab ever, considering that it shows Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.