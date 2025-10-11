Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on October 11, 2025
Israel Defense Forces via AP

So, Sammy Obeid's little brother in Gaza sent him this map, showing the area to which Palestinians are limited under the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. As a proposed Community Notes says, Israeli troops are to withdraw in three phases, as hostages are released and an international force deploys. Obeid characterizes the yellow line as "classic ethnic cleansing and land grab."

That yellow line represents the worst land grab ever, considering that it shows Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza.

***

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

