Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on October 09, 2025
Gif meme

Listen, this editor knows very little about autism and hasn't read the studies reportedly linking Tylenol to autism. Just be prepared for a lot of ridicule on Thursday, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brought up the use of Tylenol during circumcision on newborn boys in a meeting with President Donald Trump and his Cabinet.

Kennedy might be barking up the wrong tree, or he might be onto something. Either way, here's a video of the meeting posted by FactPost, so you know they think it makes the Trump administration look bad.

And here, out of left field, comes Rep. Jerry Nadler, accusing Kennedy of making a blatantly antisemitic statement:

What?

If Nadler wants his colleagues to denounce antisemitism, they should call him out on his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor.

That's a big stretch for Nadler … stretchier than the belt he wears around his chest.

