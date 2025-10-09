Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’

Listen, this editor knows very little about autism and hasn't read the studies reportedly linking Tylenol to autism. Just be prepared for a lot of ridicule on Thursday, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brought up the use of Tylenol during circumcision on newborn boys in a meeting with President Donald Trump and his Cabinet.

'RFK linked early circumcision to higher rates of autism, saying it was likely because of Tylenol,' per pool report. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 9, 2025

Kennedy might be barking up the wrong tree, or he might be onto something. Either way, here's a video of the meeting posted by FactPost, so you know they think it makes the Trump administration look bad.

RFK Jr: Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it's highly likely because they're given Tylenol.



Trump: There's a tremendous amount of of proof or evidence. I would say as a non-doctor, but I've studied this a long time pic.twitter.com/9g8U6oWIiL — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 9, 2025

And here, out of left field, comes Rep. Jerry Nadler, accusing Kennedy of making a blatantly antisemitic statement:

This is an antisemitic remark. I call on all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to clearly denounce it. https://t.co/thmrjgCfOY — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) October 9, 2025

What?

ANTISEMETIC?!



How?



A majority of males born in the US are circumcised within the first month of life. Only 2% of that majority is JEWISH.



So, how can this statement of FACT be antisemetic?!



Help me understand. Please. — erin (@ekhb83) October 9, 2025

How is that an antisemitic remark? The majority of babies are circumcised at birth and not just Jewish babies. — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) October 9, 2025

I'm not sure if it's true, but I am sure it isn't anti-semitic, and that your misrepresenting it as such is anti-intellectual and straight-up dishonest. — Adam Parker (@akparker) October 9, 2025

What the actual hell are you doing Jerry? This is not an anti semitic comment. It's not only Jewish babies who are circumcised. He doesn't say not to circumcise babies, he says not to give them Tylenol. Idiot. — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) October 9, 2025

You think only Jews get circumcised, or take Tylenol?

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Freedom Speecher (@SpeecherFreedom) October 9, 2025

Couldn't you, like the rest of us, just say "wow that makes no sense at all"? Give me a break Jerry. Seriously dude. — paris hotel enjoyer (@iconridge) October 9, 2025

Nadler once again jumping the …, pic.twitter.com/nUGq94mtoS — TheVanDerVliet (@TheVanderVliet) October 9, 2025

Muslims perform circumcision as well.



Does that mean he is an Islamophobe or that he is just speculating on the health implications of circumcision? — Narjes Rahmati 🇮🇷 نرجس رحمتی (@Narjes_Rahmati) October 9, 2025

The rate antisemitic Islamophobic twofer? Or you’re a 🤡. Who can tell? — Ciro (@akvias_) October 9, 2025

If Nadler wants his colleagues to denounce antisemitism, they should call him out on his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor.

You endorsed Zorhan Mamdani. You don’t care about antisemitism unless it comes from a Republican. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) October 9, 2025

Okay Congressman, right after you “clearly denounce” the antisemitic comments made by NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who you’ve endorsed as the next mayor of the financial Capitol of the world. — Expose Fake News (@billofright8) October 9, 2025

That's a big stretch for Nadler … stretchier than the belt he wears around his chest.

