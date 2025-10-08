Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House had a roundtable discussion today about Antifa, particularly about the violence in Portland. President Donald Trump was briefly interrupted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had an urgent note regarding the peace deal in the Middle East.

🚨 @POTUS: "I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East." pic.twitter.com/EGn45SgLfm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2025

Sir, a second whisper meme has hit the internet pic.twitter.com/NaBU4uGy9P — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 8, 2025

Indeed, it has.

"Mr. President ... Hamas is crying for their mommies." pic.twitter.com/suNuoIZuWE — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 8, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just arrived at the Oval Office after he was handed a NOTE from Sec. Rubio that a Gaza peace deal breakthrough is upon us



This could be huge.



The peace president in action.pic.twitter.com/MRYKIgniAm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

🚨WOAH: Marco Rubio hands President Trump a note to let him know about major developments for peace in the Middle East happening right now!



Trump says he can only take a couple more questions before they’re going to need him for discussions. pic.twitter.com/8sVDl00LZt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

Marco Rubio's emergency note to Trump about the Gaza peace deal: "Very close. We need you to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first."



The whole world will be refreshing Trump's Truth Social feed like crazy. pic.twitter.com/BANjNLGCn7 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 8, 2025

We'll be keeping an eye on this story and will update it as we know more.

***

