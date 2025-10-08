Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages Home

Dem Cory Booker Decries Trump and Comey’s Indictment While in Grip of Debilitating...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump was in the middle of a roundtable meeting at the White House concerning Antifa and leftist violence when he was interrupted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and handed an urgent note. Trump said he'd have something to announce soon on his social media platform Truth Social, and indeed he did. Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had both signed off on the first phase of his peace plan and that the hostages would be released "very soon."

We still don't trust Hamas one iota, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted that he'd be convening the government on Thursday to approve the agreement and bring the hostages home. At least we know Israel is sincere:

Netanyahu's post (translated) reads:

A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.

I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day.

I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages.

With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors.

The post continues:

… are achieved. 

Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point.

I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages. 

God Bless Israel.

God Bless America.

God Bless our great alliance.

God bless President Trump and America. We're waiting to see how the mainstream media tries to spin this; as we reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper made sure not to call it a peace deal:

We hope and pray they're still alive.

Another good point. They've had them stashed in private homes and their tunnel system for two years now.

We may have some very big news tomorrow. Let's pray all goes well.

