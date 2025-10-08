Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages Home

As Twitchy reported, President Donald Trump was in the middle of a roundtable meeting at the White House concerning Antifa and leftist violence when he was interrupted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and handed an urgent note. Trump said he'd have something to announce soon on his social media platform Truth Social, and indeed he did. Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had both signed off on the first phase of his peace plan and that the hostages would be released "very soon."

We still don't trust Hamas one iota, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted that he'd be convening the government on Thursday to approve the agreement and bring the hostages home. At least we know Israel is sincere:

Netanyahu's post (translated) reads:

A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day. I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors.

With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.



From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

The post continues:

… are achieved. Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point. I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages. God Bless Israel. God Bless America. God Bless our great alliance.

God bless President Trump and America. We're waiting to see how the mainstream media tries to spin this; as we reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper made sure not to call it a peace deal:

.@jaketapper's first reaction to President Trump's monumental announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace deal is to refuse to call it a peace deal.



Even Fake News @kaitlancollins is taken aback. pic.twitter.com/aTTVq9CdBx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2025

With God's help we will bring them all home. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

I hope and pray that they’ll soon be able to once again enjoy the warm embrace of their loved ones and sleep knowing their lives are no longer under threat.



Am Yisrael Chai. — Sander Sassen (@SanderSassen) October 8, 2025

We hope and pray they're still alive.

If they can even find them. pic.twitter.com/zaaTME4vdw — SovietKaren (@SovietKaren) October 8, 2025

Another good point. They've had them stashed in private homes and their tunnel system for two years now.

Please exercise caution when the remains of the fallen hostages are returned. There’s always a risk of malicious intent — it could be an attempt to replicate the pager incident in some form. May G-d protect all involved. — DrXGATO😼🇺🇸🇫🇷🇮🇱 (@DrXGatos) October 8, 2025

Praying hard. — JEM (@trixster001) October 8, 2025

Stay courageous!



Prime Minister you made this happen.



Your strength and experience understands that God will guide your choices through this process.



You deserve the honor and respect of all people that love Israel.



You’ve got this. 🙏👣🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Leisa (@leisasalmons) October 8, 2025

We may have some very big news tomorrow. Let's pray all goes well.

