MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal Attacks'

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we said in a previous post, the legacy media is describing Attorney General Pam Bondi's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday as "contentious," "combative," and "tense." Things certainly were tense when Bondi struck back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling out his stolen valor after he accused her of impropriety. "You LIED to be elected a US senator," she said, adding, "Do NOT question my ability to be fair and impartial as Attorney General."

In another highlight, Bondi told Sen. Adam Schiff that if he were her employee, she'd fire him for lying.

Nice.

We wonder if those are the "personal attacks" that MSNBC's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian is going to write about when he files his story about the hearing. He noted that Senate Democrats appeared completely unprepared to rebut any of Bondi's charges.

So true.

Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ by Dems
Brett T.
It'll be all right, Dilanian. MSNBC and the rest of the mainstream media will make sure none of these "personal attacks" ever make their coverage, and they'll spin it as Bondi being defensive while being questioned by esteemed Democratic senators.

***

