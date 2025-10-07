MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal Attacks'

As we said in a previous post, the legacy media is describing Attorney General Pam Bondi's appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday as "contentious," "combative," and "tense." Things certainly were tense when Bondi struck back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling out his stolen valor after he accused her of impropriety. "You LIED to be elected a US senator," she said, adding, "Do NOT question my ability to be fair and impartial as Attorney General."

In another highlight, Bondi told Sen. Adam Schiff that if he were her employee, she'd fire him for lying.

Pam Bondi: Senator Schiff if you worked for me you would’ve been fired because you were censured by Congress for lying. pic.twitter.com/MHDgsAM9xF — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 7, 2025

We wonder if those are the "personal attacks" that MSNBC's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian is going to write about when he files his story about the hearing. He noted that Senate Democrats appeared completely unprepared to rebut any of Bondi's charges.

Senate Democrats seem completely unprepared for the personal attacks @AGPamBondi came prepared to launch at each one of them today, and they are failing to rebut them. — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) October 7, 2025

That’s because those attacks are true. Also, Democrats are not used to Republicans that actually know how to fight back. — WannabeAnglican (@WannabeAnglican) October 7, 2025

Is it failing to rebut them when there is NO rebuttal to any of them because they are true? — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) October 7, 2025

Because they are true and it is mortifying them. Meaning 1 Not personal attacks, just revelation of personality, and 2, So good. pic.twitter.com/13OlVgxqKK — Maga Puppy (@Maga_Pup) October 7, 2025

Could've just stopped after "unprepared" — Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) October 7, 2025

Factual statements supported by documentary evidence is challenging to rebut. — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) October 7, 2025

Accountability doesnt equate to personal attacks, but you know that. — Mark Reardon (@MarkRea33935465) October 7, 2025

Dog walked them on all fours. Look at their staffers faces. Bondi stock rising just slightly — zeke (@shadyzeke) October 7, 2025

In other words, she beat those slimeballs at their own game.



Bravo! — Hummy Johnson (@HummyJohnson) October 7, 2025

They act like disreputable slobs all the time then expect serious people to take them seriously while they pontificate for 5 minutes at a time for TV. No thanks. — Seven 🇺🇸 (@RyanSeven) October 7, 2025

It'll be all right, Dilanian. MSNBC and the rest of the mainstream media will make sure none of these "personal attacks" ever make their coverage, and they'll spin it as Bondi being defensive while being questioned by esteemed Democratic senators.

***

