SICK: VA State Senators Vouch for AG Candidate Who Posted Execution Fantasy of GOP Speaker

As our own Sam J. reported on Friday, Democratic candidate for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones, in 2022, sent a Virginia lawmaker texts joking about shooting Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Jay Jones literally fantasized about killing a man and two children and Abigail Spanberger still doesn’t have the guts to tell him to drop out. pic.twitter.com/8CAjNqqWBI — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 3, 2025

No, she does not. Abigail Spanberger just posted a video an hour ago and still made no mention of the texts, which read, in part:

Three bullets Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot Gilbert gets two bullets to the head

You'd think that would be enough to disqualify him from the race, right? A couple of people who know Jay — Sen. Louise Lucas, President Pro Tempore, Senate of Virginia, and chair of the Virginia Senate Democrats, Sen. Mamie Locke — released a statement saying they were disturbed by Jones' comments, and they condemn his words without hesitation … however, they can't allow this moment to overshadow the "urgent fight we are all in for Virginia's future." No, really:

In case any of that gets cut off, he's the full text so you can read it for yourself.





"Jay Jones has demonstrated the character, compassion, and vision that the Office of Attorney General deserves." Seriously?

This is actually evil.



“Well yeah he said he would shoot his political opponent in the head but DEMOCRACY IS ON THE LINE!”



Are you fucking kidding me? https://t.co/yZdevWIhc3 — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) October 4, 2025

Every Democrat who insisted the people celebrating Charlie’s assassination were just “randoms” is a fucking liar. Their own candidate wants to kill Republicans and they give a half-assed condemnation and then praise his character. — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) October 4, 2025

Democrats keep getting “busted” talking this way because this is how Democrats talk all the time when they’re with each other. Anyone who lives or works in Democrat circles knows this to be true.



This didn’t shock me at all because I’ve heard it. Many, many times. https://t.co/vqPMgIatd1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 4, 2025

Why is abhorrent in quotes?



He wished death on children. https://t.co/exPPPjsoog — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 4, 2025

He did wish death on children. "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy," he responded to someone who called him out for hoping Gilbert's children would die.

This is a wild statement in support of confirmed psychopath Jay Jones.



“The choice before us… is about the kind of leadership we need for our families, our rights, our democracy..”



So you support the guy who wants to murder political opponents and watch their kids die? https://t.co/AjDhQrt4Ae — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2025

Lucas and Locke…”yeah he shouldn't have done that…BUT the REAL issue is how we get more power.” — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 3, 2025

They took his death fantasies and made a campaign statement out of them.

“But” — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) October 4, 2025

"We condemn the words. Hes actually a great dude. Vote for him."



Wtf. — Dan Dodds (@DanDodds3) October 3, 2025

Wow. They don’t give a shit. This is an implicit endorsement of that rhetoric. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) October 4, 2025

What does taking "accountability" entail exactly? — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) October 4, 2025

The party of violence. — Berliner (@berlinbears1961) October 3, 2025

We are sorry he was caught saying the quiet parts out loud but power at any cost for the Dem party.



Ends justify the means. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) October 4, 2025

He wished death on a father and his children three years ago, but we know him and he's a great guy and you should vote for him. Unreal.

