SICK: VA State Senators Vouch for AG Candidate Who Posted Execution Fantasy of GOP Speaker

Brett T. | 4:10 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

As our own Sam J. reported on Friday, Democratic candidate for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones, in 2022, sent a Virginia lawmaker texts joking about shooting Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert.

No, she does not. Abigail Spanberger just posted a video an hour ago and still made no mention of the texts, which read, in part:

Three bullets

Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot

Gilbert gets two bullets to the head

You'd think that would be enough to disqualify him from the race, right? A couple of people who know Jay — Sen. Louise Lucas, President Pro Tempore, Senate of Virginia, and chair of the Virginia Senate Democrats, Sen. Mamie Locke — released a statement saying they were disturbed by Jones' comments, and they condemn his words without hesitation … however, they can't allow this moment to overshadow the "urgent fight we are all in for Virginia's future." No, really:

In case any of that gets cut off, he's the full text so you can read it for yourself.


"Jay Jones has demonstrated the character, compassion, and vision that the Office of Attorney General deserves." Seriously?

He did wish death on children. "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy," he responded to someone who called him out for hoping Gilbert's children would die.

They took his death fantasies and made a campaign statement out of them.

He wished death on a father and his children three years ago, but we know him and he's a great guy and you should vote for him. Unreal.

***


 

