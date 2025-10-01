University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'

Something is wrong with more than a few individuals at the University of Delaware. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, a recent episode of "The Biweekly Show" on the university's student-run network included "Charlie Kirk's Killer" in its "special thanks to" crawl. Republicans are calling for accountability. A student had the idea to put the "joke" in there, and the rest of the staff probably got a good laugh out of it before airing it over the university's TV network.

NEW: The Delaware Republican Party is calling on the University of Delaware to hold accountable the school’s student television network (STN49) after the end credits of an episode of their SNL style show included a “Special Thanks to Charlie Kirk’s killer”. Delaware GOP says… pic.twitter.com/pDQqWGadcH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 1, 2025

The post continues:

Delaware GOP says after attention was called to it, the video was quietly removed and reuploaded without the incendiary statement. “This program operates under faculty oversight, with taxpayer-funded resources, and carries the University’s stamp of approval,” said Nick Miles, Executive Director of the Delaware Republican Party. “For something like this to make it on air is both disturbing and unacceptable.”

Not funny, guys … which does make it an "SNL-style show."

Nick Miles, executive director of the Delaware GOP, said, "It was produced under faculty oversight, funded by the university, and greenlit through a sanctioned program. Who approved this and what consequences will follow?" Probably none, since they "quietly" removed it and re-uploaded it.

.@UDelaware Who was fired and who was expelled? — Nayla Williams 🇺🇸 (@NaylaWilliams2) October 1, 2025

Now that is disgusting. The student network members should all be expelled, and their credits rescinded — Michael Little (@retiredkyng) October 1, 2025

Vile — MamaBear (@VaxxVirgin) October 1, 2025

Some people are just disgusting. — Andrew🇺🇲 (@awaitekw14) October 1, 2025

That is unfathomable evil. — Mel (@MelindaSmi34529) October 1, 2025

That is so upsetting. The State of Delaware needs to be involved in this. All the people that played a part should be identified and expelled. — OceanFlowers (@OceanFlowers05) October 1, 2025

I just can't believe we have to live amongst such evil and disgusting people. 😔 — Sam 🇨🇴 🇺🇸 (@Sm1drfl1) October 1, 2025

wow thanking cocaine, pollution, AND ck's killer? ima cut myself on all this edge 🙄🙄🤦‍♀️ — gina a. (@hellogines) October 1, 2025

Yeah, we can't decide which one was funnier, "cocaine" or "Charlie Kirk's killer."

I don’t understand this level of casual evil. What are these kids thinking?!? — Retired Lady (@concernedmomof) October 1, 2025

I demand expulsions for those that are students and terminations without benefits for the faculty who are propagating an atmosphere of condoned violence. — Joshua (@Tollon1987) October 1, 2025

Who's the faculty adviser, and did they not see this, or just let it slip? These kids probably think Jimmy Kimmel is funny, too.

