University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Something is wrong with more than a few individuals at the University of Delaware. As Fox News' Bill Melugin reports, a recent episode of "The Biweekly Show" on the university's student-run network included "Charlie Kirk's Killer" in its "special thanks to" crawl. Republicans are calling for accountability. A student had the idea to put the "joke" in there, and the rest of the staff probably got a good laugh out of it before airing it over the university's TV network.

The post continues:

Delaware GOP says after attention was called to it, the video was quietly removed and reuploaded without the incendiary statement. 

“This program operates under faculty oversight, with taxpayer-funded resources, and carries the University’s stamp of approval,” said Nick Miles, Executive Director of the Delaware Republican Party. “For something like this to make it on air is both disturbing and unacceptable.”

Not funny, guys … which does make it an "SNL-style show."

Nick Miles, executive director of the Delaware GOP, said, "It was produced under faculty oversight, funded by the university, and greenlit through a sanctioned program. Who approved this and what consequences will follow?" Probably none, since they "quietly" removed it and re-uploaded it.

Yeah, we can't decide which one was funnier, "cocaine" or "Charlie Kirk's killer."

Who's the faculty adviser, and did they not see this, or just let it slip? These kids probably think Jimmy Kimmel is funny, too.

***

