NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong and Vital

NPR Weekend Edition host Scott Simon noted that October 1 marked the first day since its founding in 1970 that it went on the air without federal support. Simon noted that NPR is still around, strong, vital, and serving millions across all divisions. What does he mean by "all divisions"? Was there some question about NPR having an overwhelmingly Democratic bias?

Advertisement

In short, this post wasn't the win Simon thought it was.

This is the first day since NPR was founded it has not had federal support. And we're here, strong, vital, and with an audience of millions we will keep on serving, no fees, no paywalls, and across all divisions. We hope you'll support your local stations to serve all America. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) October 1, 2025

Thank you for authoring the tweet that will be used to deny NPR funding for perpetuity. pic.twitter.com/Ag6wDsNZGE — MirCat (@TRMirCat) October 1, 2025

So, literally what those who supported defunding NPR said was the correct outcome? https://t.co/5L4JlSBTBr — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2025

@nprscottsimon Amazing observation after 13.5 hours without taxpayers funding the organization. Please report back on 1 April 2026 with an update. — Marty Niehaus (@MartyNiehaus) October 1, 2025

NPR has been set free! https://t.co/GXtqTGNAT9 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 1, 2025

Why are you posting this? To prove that you didnt need the funds in the first place? Dork. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) October 1, 2025

If you can operate fine without all that federal funding wtf were we sending you our tax dollars for — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 1, 2025

Congrats. So you didn’t need those tax dollars after all. I’m very happy. I call that a win-win — Jason Brett (@jbrett) October 1, 2025

You're supposed to say you're in dire straits and have no money and will struggle to continue operating. pic.twitter.com/pUqAcF4X82 — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) October 1, 2025

If you can operate without it, why were you guys screaming so hard to keep it? — Mark (@SaltWater651) October 1, 2025

I’m glad to know that you didn’t need help all along, and you could stand on your own two feet. Makes me a lot more comfortable with never resuming your funding ever again. pic.twitter.com/rb7dpPjAOf — Tim (@NASA_Tim) October 1, 2025

so the fabric is still intact? pic.twitter.com/Pq5pQgd4ZG — renada deshada (@DeshadaRenada) October 1, 2025

Says NPR's CEO … the same one who said, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done."

Advertisement

Almost like they don’t actually need federal funding…



So WTF did all that unneeded federal money go in the last few decades? — IPlayedWithFire (@FirePlayedMe) October 1, 2025

So you are saying you never needed my tax dollars? I'd like those back please. — TwasBrillig (@JohnBronco_1944) October 1, 2025

By next year, Simon will have been laid off and started up his own Substack.

You realize their concern is for those poor rural folk who depend on NPR for tornado warnings and similar information. City folk had better start ordering umbrellas and tote bags from those stations to keep them afloat.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.