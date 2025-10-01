Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong and Vital

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

NPR Weekend Edition host Scott Simon noted that October 1 marked the first day since its founding in 1970 that it went on the air without federal support. Simon noted that NPR is still around, strong, vital, and serving millions across all divisions. What does he mean by "all divisions"? Was there some question about NPR having an overwhelmingly Democratic bias?

In short, this post wasn't the win Simon thought it was.

Says NPR's CEO … the same one who said, "Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done."

By next year, Simon will have been laid off and started up his own Substack.

You realize their concern is for those poor rural folk who depend on NPR for tornado warnings and similar information. City folk had better start ordering umbrellas and tote bags from those stations to keep them afloat.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

