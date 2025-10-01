Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked

This post is from a couple of days ago. We haven't heard anything in the news about federal agents firing upon journalists unprovoked. If they had been, Brian Stelter would have written 50 posts about it. And speaking of journalists, their approval rating is right down there with the Democrats — firing on them would probably sound pretty good to some people, especially the ones "embedded" with Antifa.

Advertisement

There was that one post about an ICE agent pushing a photojournalist and sending him to the hospital in an ambulance.

An ICE officer pushed a photojournalist to the ground today at immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC.



The photojournalist couldn't get up afterwards, and EMS was called. pic.twitter.com/Kpn6T6hQzM — Arya Sundaram (@arya_sundaram) September 30, 2025

X had some fun with that post.

In any case, Gov. JB Pritzker, who will do anything to keep the federal government from clearing the crime out of Chicago, wonders what other countries would call it if journalists were being fired on unprovoked and federal agents were marching down the street demanding papers.

In any other country, if federal agents fired upon journalists when unprovoked — what would we call it?



If federal agents marched down streets demanding papers — what would we say?



Authoritarianism — let’s not pretend it’s something else when it happens in our American cities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 30, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Tppgv3KIfZ — Papaw Jim very pleasant gentleman (@ImJimR87) September 30, 2025

It isn't happenning. — Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus (@Laudetur_Iesus) September 30, 2025

Love your Hypotheticals 🙄 — Carl Kmiec (@Kmiec123) September 30, 2025

Remember when Tim Walz had his goons firing at citizens just for standing outside on their own property? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) September 30, 2025

Or maybe it’s just called law enforcement. Good try though — glenn longoria (@glennlongoria4) September 30, 2025

I like it

I want it

I voted for it! — RJ Rednose (@rjrednose7000) September 30, 2025

"Let's not pretend" he says — Curtis Elmore (@counselorcurtis) September 30, 2025

Well, I would say "Why did the democratically elected city and regional officials fail at their job so bad the federal government has to intervene?" — Professor HeyTeeEn (@SilverCyanide2) September 30, 2025

You created this by doing nothing. All on you. — LouiseThemis (@LouiseThemis) September 30, 2025

The DNCs internal polling revealed that using the terms “fascist” and “fascism” don’t have the same effect like they used to so their new buzzwords on repeat are “authoritarian” and “authoritarianism.” — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) September 30, 2025

In another country, if a political party sent their street mob paramilitaries to ‘peacefully provoke’ 🙄 law enforcement — what would we call it? — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) September 30, 2025

"Let's not pretend" … classic.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.