Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired...
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called...
John Harwood: Pete Hegseth Wouldn't Have Blacks in Leadership and No Women
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really...
Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to...
Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They're Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...

Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This post is from a couple of days ago. We haven't heard anything in the news about federal agents firing upon journalists unprovoked. If they had been, Brian Stelter would have written 50 posts about it. And speaking of journalists, their approval rating is right down there with the Democrats — firing on them would probably sound pretty good to some people, especially the ones "embedded" with Antifa.

 There was that one post about an ICE agent pushing a photojournalist and sending him to the hospital in an ambulance.

X had some fun with that post.

In any case, Gov. JB Pritzker, who will do anything to keep the federal government from clearing the crime out of Chicago, wonders what other countries would call it if journalists were being fired on unprovoked and federal agents were marching down the street demanding papers.

"Let's not pretend" … classic.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

