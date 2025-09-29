NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big...
As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence...
Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year
Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza
Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma...
Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent
This Could Be Dinesh D’Souza’s Most Explosive Film Yet
Be READY: Jillian Michaels Uses Ilhan Omar's HATE for White Men to Motivate...
YIKES! Dem-Hired Illegal Superintendent Was Pushing for Something MORE Than Reading, Writi...
Rosie O'Donnell Tells Nicolle Wallace She's Diagnosed Her Therapist As Not Having Enough...

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 29, 2025
Twitter

Well, here's some good news: the trash is taking itself out. Ever since DOGE started slashing jobs, federal workers have been presented with generous buy-outs to resign. Allegedly, more than 100,000 federal employees are set to resign on Tuesday before President Trump sends them packing. It's not that brave a move, since it's being made under the administration's deferred resignation program, through which they'll be paid through next September for continuing to do nothing.

The Guardian is too pure to post on X anymore, but they write:

The Trump administration is set to oversee the largest mass resignation in US history on Tuesday, with more than 100,000 federal workers set to formally quit as part of the latest wave of its deferred resignation program.

With Congress facing a deadline of Tuesday to authorize more funding or spark a government shutdown, the White House has also ordered federal agencies to draw up plans for large-scale firings of workers if the partisan fight fails to yield a deal.

Workers preparing to leave government as part of the resignation program – one of several pillars of Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to the federal workforce – have described how months of “fear and intimidation” left them feeling like they had no choice but to depart.

“Federal workers stay for the mission. When that mission is taken away, when they’re scapegoated, when their job security is uncertain, and when their tiny semblance of work-life balance is stripped away, they leave,” a longtime employee at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told the Guardian. “That’s why I left.”

It's not an airport … you don't need to announce your departure. "When their tiny semblance of work-life balance is stripped away" — we're in tears here. Does work-life balance refer to being ordered to return to the office after working from home for years?

NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account
Brett T.
Some are saying that all of these employees have already accepted the deferred resignation program buy-out … it just goes into effect September 30.

Apparently, they've been gone for months already. Tuesday is just the day it kicks in.

***


 

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOBS

NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big Dummy Horror Maestro
justmindy
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma Watson With DEVASTATING Post
Grateful Calvin
And BOOM: Guy Benson OWNS Obama by Asking Him THIS Short But Definitely NOT Sweet 2-Word Question
Sam J.
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence in America
justmindy

NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account Brett T.
