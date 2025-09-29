More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday

Well, here's some good news: the trash is taking itself out. Ever since DOGE started slashing jobs, federal workers have been presented with generous buy-outs to resign. Allegedly, more than 100,000 federal employees are set to resign on Tuesday before President Trump sends them packing. It's not that brave a move, since it's being made under the administration's deferred resignation program, through which they'll be paid through next September for continuing to do nothing.

MASSIVE: Over 100,000 federal employees are reportedly set to resign tomorrow in the largest mass resignation in U.S. history under President Trump’s plan to cut the federal workforce. pic.twitter.com/jXDmUAddOk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2025

The Guardian is too pure to post on X anymore, but they write:

The Trump administration is set to oversee the largest mass resignation in US history on Tuesday, with more than 100,000 federal workers set to formally quit as part of the latest wave of its deferred resignation program. With Congress facing a deadline of Tuesday to authorize more funding or spark a government shutdown, the White House has also ordered federal agencies to draw up plans for large-scale firings of workers if the partisan fight fails to yield a deal. Workers preparing to leave government as part of the resignation program – one of several pillars of Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to the federal workforce – have described how months of “fear and intimidation” left them feeling like they had no choice but to depart. “Federal workers stay for the mission. When that mission is taken away, when they’re scapegoated, when their job security is uncertain, and when their tiny semblance of work-life balance is stripped away, they leave,” a longtime employee at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told the Guardian. “That’s why I left.”

It's not an airport … you don't need to announce your departure. "When their tiny semblance of work-life balance is stripped away" — we're in tears here. Does work-life balance refer to being ordered to return to the office after working from home for years?

🚨BREAKING: Over 100,000 federal workers will resign tomorrow—the largest mass exit in American history. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 29, 2025

BREAKING: 100,000 federal employees are expected to quit tomorrow as part of the deferred resignation program — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 29, 2025

I definitely voted for that. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 29, 2025

We need more. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 29, 2025

If the media is predicting doom and gloom about this mass resignation, then you know it's going to be good for all of us. — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) September 29, 2025

I’ve read this same thing said in at least 20 different posts today. What evidence is there that people are going to voluntarily quit their government job? Resign means they quit, not laid off or fired. — Jeff Lash (@JeffLash3) September 29, 2025

Some are saying that all of these employees have already accepted the deferred resignation program buy-out … it just goes into effect September 30.

They’ve already quit. They’ve been sitting at home for 6 months w/pay and full benefits. Tomorrow’s their last day. — PablotheDiablo (@PabloDaleFuego) September 29, 2025

Clarification: These 100k employees have already "quit" but have been on the books since around February. They're just dropping off the books after tomorrow. — Kap (@kaptastic) September 29, 2025

Crocodile tears. They get 8 months full pay & benefits. For those who'd be retiring, they'll still be able to retire w/ full retirement pkg. I also suspect those retiring will now wait 8 more months to pad their retirement. 1 time cost=$14.8B. Long term, will save ~$28B annually — Just_Me (@Corty_Dad) September 29, 2025

With around 3 million employees worldwide… the US Government will prolly “collapse” after this 3.33% reduction in force. — VoteChecker (@VoteChecker) September 29, 2025

Thank you to the 100,000 federal workers clearly identifying as disloyal or nonessential. — ꧁Zada Zupelo꧂ (@ZadaZupelo) September 29, 2025

So much good news there. pic.twitter.com/YYHRHm5P5P — 🇻🇦🇺🇸🤰🏽👩🏽‍💻Oh, THAT Amber (@all_themoxie) September 29, 2025

I'm sure no one will even notice they were gone.... — Reel_Sober (@reel_sober) September 29, 2025

Apparently, they've been gone for months already. Tuesday is just the day it kicks in.

