Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on September 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy recently reported, the story of the illegal alien superintendent of the Des Moines School District got even worse. Not only did he have a deportation order from the Biden administration, and was in illegal possession of a handgun, but he also spearheaded a push to diversify school district staff by hiring people with criminal records.

According to this letter from Michael Cavin, executive director of the State of Iowa Board of Education Examiners, Iowa has invalidated his license, and his authority to serve as superintendent is revoked.

Now, can we deport this guy already?

We wonder whose Social Security number he's been using all this time.

He should be placed on a flight back to Guyana following this.

Not to mention all of the other states in which he was hired as a school superintendent. The guy's switched jobs and states a lot.

We've already seen protesters outside the school district offices supporting him.

Unpaid leave is the very least the board could do, if they even do that. Tom Homan, we have a situation in Iowa that needs your attention.

***

