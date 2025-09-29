Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent

As Twitchy recently reported, the story of the illegal alien superintendent of the Des Moines School District got even worse. Not only did he have a deportation order from the Biden administration, and was in illegal possession of a handgun, but he also spearheaded a push to diversify school district staff by hiring people with criminal records.

Advertisement

According to this letter from Michael Cavin, executive director of the State of Iowa Board of Education Examiners, Iowa has invalidated his license, and his authority to serve as superintendent is revoked.

Now, can we deport this guy already?

The State of Iowa has revoked Ian Roberts’s license to serve as superintendent.



Will Des Moines Public Schools continue to pay his salary? pic.twitter.com/GGD9wxlKmb — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 29, 2025

It appears that the Des Moines school board intends to place Roberts on unpaid leave at a meeting later today, in light of the state revoking his license to serve in the position. pic.twitter.com/DHilhRS9hP — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 29, 2025

What are his credentials? It would be interesting to see if he has any that are legit. — Maddy Jean (@MaddyJean19) September 29, 2025

And has someone verified his educational/academic credentials? How much of his resume has been falsified? — Prose 🇺🇸 (@SPUSN84) September 29, 2025

How about firing the people who gave him that license? If that is not a crime, then what is? — Marcus Notrealius (@TheLieKeeper) September 29, 2025

It’s the least they could do. Then they should be investigated for issuing him a license. I’d like to see what documents he submitted to obtain his credentials. — Tired Hoosier (@TiredHoosier) September 29, 2025

We wonder whose Social Security number he's been using all this time.

How can they continue to pay his salary without a valid SSN?! — Joe Burnett (@Joe_A_Burnett) September 29, 2025

Appeal? Fire him for cause and void his contract. These are not serious people. — Diehard Yinzer in CT 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@rlrasmu) September 29, 2025

4:45pm CST the DMPS board is holding a closed meeting to consider new information learned relating to his detainment. Rumor is he will be placed on UNpaid leave following this. — Kenz (@_kenzlicious) September 29, 2025

He should be placed on a flight back to Guyana following this.

Better Question:



Will Des Moines public School continue to pay their 2 HR directors the six figure salaries they are receiving??



They are the ones who approved this guy to be presented to the school board as a potential candidate.



THEY ARE TOTALLY INEPT!



Losers! — Story Talking (@Story_Talks71) September 29, 2025

There should be an investigation on just how he got into that position in the first place. — Wolverine (@brianhock35) September 29, 2025

Not to mention all of the other states in which he was hired as a school superintendent. The guy's switched jobs and states a lot.

One article states this person is well respected. Let’s see how the bamboozled react to this con. Will they feel tricked, as they have been? Or will they defend the con artist? Human behavior is a curious thing. — Summer becomes me (@summerbecomesme) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

We've already seen protesters outside the school district offices supporting him.

They should be clawing back what they've already paid this fraud! — Don Mailey (@DonMailey9915) September 29, 2025

Pay him? Is this a serious question? Deport him and sell his assets to repay the American people that democrats continue to rob blindly. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) September 29, 2025

Unpaid leave is the very least the board could do, if they even do that. Tom Homan, we have a situation in Iowa that needs your attention.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.