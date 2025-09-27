Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was...
State Attorney Says Man Pleasuring Himself in Kids’ Park Is Wrong, but Not Illegal

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 27, 2025
ImgFlip

"All things that are wrong are not illegal." We'll remember that.

Libs of TikTok reported Friday that Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell had declined to prosecute a man who was masturbating in front of children in a park. A proposed Community Note read, "An attorney in Worrell’s office researched the case and determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges."

When asked about the case, she made it clear that masturbating in front of kids is wrong, but it's not illegal.

Huh.

Just because you commit a crime doesn't make you a criminal, according to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and all things that are wrong are not illegal, says Worrell. But this was.

***

