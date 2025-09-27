State Attorney Says Man Pleasuring Himself in Kids’ Park Is Wrong, but Not Illegal

"All things that are wrong are not illegal." We'll remember that.

Libs of TikTok reported Friday that Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell had declined to prosecute a man who was masturbating in front of children in a park. A proposed Community Note read, "An attorney in Worrell’s office researched the case and determined there was insufficient evidence to bring charges."

When asked about the case, she made it clear that masturbating in front of kids is wrong, but it's not illegal.

🚨 BREAKING: In a disgusting move, Soros-backed State Attorney Monique Worrell says that while a man m*sturbating in front of kids at a park is WRONG, but "not illegal."



"All things that are wrong are not illegal!"



WTF?! This is FLORIDA. SUSPEND HER.pic.twitter.com/jDusQmdV3e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2025

Hey @GovRonDeSantis if you suspend her you will have the support of millions! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2025

By the way, we have reported extensively on her ties to George Soros.



3 YEARS AGO, she let a shooter run free.



"Worrell was backed by over $1 million in George Soros funds via his Democracy PAC in the 2020 election."https://t.co/LIwkaEozAf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2025

Huh.

Oh yeah, "lewd and lascivious behavior," in front of a child is a crime. — Joyreaper (@joyreaper) September 26, 2025

Definitely wrong. And I’m pretty sure it’s also illegal. — Lee (@Lee_LovingLife) September 26, 2025

Did not have Monique Worrell announcing she's a pedo sympathizer on my bingo card — Kat (@DeathbatBunny) September 26, 2025

This isn't just "wrong." It's criminal. Florida needs better than this. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) September 26, 2025

In that case it wouldn’t be illegal for me to beat the hell out of his perverted ass.🙃 — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) September 27, 2025

This blatant disregard for justice is like a virus ripping through the progressive attorneys' club—because who needs accountability when you have deep pockets and a blind spot for crime? Texas is no better, with its own group of lax prosecutors turning a blind eye to the chaos. — Melody Zare (@MelodyZare) September 26, 2025

Ahh, another one from Crockett’s class of “Just becuse you commit a crime doesn’t make you a criminal.”



Par for the course. — Not Stoya (@notstoya) September 26, 2025

I cannot believe someone actually said that out loud, in public. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) September 26, 2025

People in jail and with convictions for the same exact thing probably think it's pretty damn illegal. 🤷‍♂️ — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) September 26, 2025

Just because you commit a crime doesn't make you a criminal, according to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and all things that are wrong are not illegal, says Worrell. But this was.

