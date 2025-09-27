Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Claiming Trump Is to Blame for...
Halloween Display Features Two Mannequins in MAGA Hats Being Hanged Under a Mexican...
ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk
Parents & Teachers Rally for Their Gun-Toting, ICE-Dodging Superintendent Like He's a Sain...
Oregon Governor Kotek's Galactic Vacation: Clueless on Portland’s Antifa Chaos as Trump Se...
Stephen Miller Asks Why Governor Newsom Press Office Account Called Him a Fascist
Dinosaur Diaspora: Prehistoric Theme Park is Selling Off Its Menagerie of Monstrous Mechan...
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release
Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done...
Sinclair Caves, Ends Its Preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Its ABC Affiliates
You Love to See It: Huge Crowd Gathers in Happy Valley for TPUSA...
Trump Sending Troops to Portland to Protect ICE Facilities That Are 'Under Siege'
Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence
Mary Katharine Ham, Kurt Schlichter Drag Heartless Ghouls Attacking Erika Kirk for ......

Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

This editor had set aside "Task" star Mark Ruffalo's hilarious claim earlier this week, during a "No Kings Mobilization Kickoff Call," that the "fascists" prey of leftists' decency. This came two weeks after the assassination of the most decent person on the Right, Charlie Kirk, the attempted bombing of a Fox News truck, and the firing on of both an ABC affiliate station and an ICE facility in Dallas. So much decency.

This editor just learned that he and Ruffalo were born on the same day, and we were both born in the United States, so we're not sure why Ruffalo is sporting an "Immigrant" hat … he was born in Kenosha. We're not sure of a lot of things about Ruffalo, like his grasp on reality. For example, he tells this interviewer that, "If you look at the statistics, most of the crimes that are committed in this country are by white people." We'd ask Ruffalo to have another look at the statistics and tell us who commits the most crimes.

Again with the argument that you're more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than an illegal immigrant. Maybe so, but illegal immigrants shouldn't have been here in the first place to commit their atrocities. Does Ruffalo want more crime?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

