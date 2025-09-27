Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are

This editor had set aside "Task" star Mark Ruffalo's hilarious claim earlier this week, during a "No Kings Mobilization Kickoff Call," that the "fascists" prey of leftists' decency. This came two weeks after the assassination of the most decent person on the Right, Charlie Kirk, the attempted bombing of a Fox News truck, and the firing on of both an ABC affiliate station and an ICE facility in Dallas. So much decency.

Advertisement

Mark Ruffalo: “What they do is they prey on our decency. They’re preying on our ability to speak the truth to power. That’s what this whole anti-fascist move is. They don’t want you fighting against fascism.” pic.twitter.com/kES2pxrban — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 24, 2025

This editor just learned that he and Ruffalo were born on the same day, and we were both born in the United States, so we're not sure why Ruffalo is sporting an "Immigrant" hat … he was born in Kenosha. We're not sure of a lot of things about Ruffalo, like his grasp on reality. For example, he tells this interviewer that, "If you look at the statistics, most of the crimes that are committed in this country are by white people." We'd ask Ruffalo to have another look at the statistics and tell us who commits the most crimes.

Mark Ruffalo goes on an insanely hypocritical rant where he blames the rich for America’s problems when he himself has a net worth of close to $100 million.



He also conflates legal immigrants with illegals. There’s nothing more insulting to legal immigrants.



Ruffalo is dumb. pic.twitter.com/dT5GxBPy9u — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2025

Mark Ruffalo: "The immigrants aren’t the criminals…most of the crimes committed in this country are by white people."pic.twitter.com/zjcOjPGOSG — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 25, 2025

Hey Mark, go look at the demographics of the prisons in this country. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 25, 2025

Someone explain to him what per capita is. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 25, 2025

Says a very rich white man who clearly hasn’t looked in the mirror recently.🙃 — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) September 25, 2025

Illegal immigrants commit more crimes than American citizens because 100% of illegal immigrants committed a crime to come here — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) September 26, 2025

Entering the country illegally is a crime.



Working off the books is a crime.



Driving without a license is a crime. — Joe 2.0🎙️ (@joe4deadcat) September 25, 2025

@MarkRuffalo No one is against immigrants. Stop conflating immigrants with illegals. Two totally different things. EVERY illegal is a criminal by default. It's in the name: illegal immigrant. — GaryD20 Games (@GaryD20Games) September 25, 2025

Man. It’s like he doesn’t know what “per capita” means. — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) September 25, 2025

Advertisement

Per capita remains undefeated. — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) September 25, 2025

Did he forget he's rich? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gWFGo2fV7H — Daily Banter (@DailyBanterNews) September 26, 2025

Per capita Mark, per capita.



IQ of a sponge. — London Hebrew (@DavidAHoward) September 25, 2025

Again with the argument that you're more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than an illegal immigrant. Maybe so, but illegal immigrants shouldn't have been here in the first place to commit their atrocities. Does Ruffalo want more crime?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.