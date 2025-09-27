ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk

Mark Ruffalo Claims the 'Immigrants’ Aren’t the Criminals … White People Are
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 27, 2025
Comedy Central

Last week, Twitchy introduced you to Kat Abughazaleh, an alumnus of Media Matters for America and Mother Jones who's running for Congress in Illinois, "because we deserve Democrats who actually do something." Abughazaleh is a Democrat who certainly does things; last week, she was crying to The New Republic about being "thrown forcefully to the ground by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent at a protest outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois."

Here's the video again, in case you missed it.

Now, Abughazaleh is accusing ICE of trying to run over dozens of protesters as they walked on a public crosswalk. Were they crossing the street? It doesn't look like it.

It doesn't look like that ICE agent was trying too hard to run them over. He could have just hit the accelerator.

Sen. Ted Cruz has a question:

They were just walking on a public crosswalk.

That ICE agent, and all ICE agents, amaze us with their patience and restraint. 

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


