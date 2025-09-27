ICE Agent Tries to ‘Run Over’ Congressional Candidate in a Public Crosswalk

Last week, Twitchy introduced you to Kat Abughazaleh, an alumnus of Media Matters for America and Mother Jones who's running for Congress in Illinois, "because we deserve Democrats who actually do something." Abughazaleh is a Democrat who certainly does things; last week, she was crying to The New Republic about being "thrown forcefully to the ground by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent at a protest outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois."

Here's the video again, in case you missed it.

ILLINOIS — Trump’s Gestapo violently throws female congressional candidate @KatAbughazaleh to the ground pic.twitter.com/VL4TrSMHgx — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 19, 2025

Now, Abughazaleh is accusing ICE of trying to run over dozens of protesters as they walked on a public crosswalk. Were they crossing the street? It doesn't look like it.

At the Broadview ICE facility, an ICE agent tried to run dozens of protesters over with an SUV as we walked on a public crosswalk.



He kept driving for about a full football field until ICE barraged us with pepper balls. pic.twitter.com/bGX7vh5o84 — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 26, 2025

It doesn't look like that ICE agent was trying too hard to run them over. He could have just hit the accelerator.

Sen. Ted Cruz has a question:

Why are Democrat candidates for office filming themselves committing felonies? https://t.co/aXcVjtVgUe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 26, 2025

He nudged you out of the way blondie. I was hoping to see you tossed on the pavement again. *sighs* — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 26, 2025

Everyone impeding that vehicle deserves prison. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 26, 2025

You know we can see the video, right? You’re not on the sidewalk but in the middle of the street — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 26, 2025

Man! I am such an idiot! I always thought that “walking on a public crosswalk” meant that you actually walked across the crosswalk to cross the road and get out of the way of traffic so that you don’t get hit by cars. I was way off. — Manny Salazar (@SetantaADV) September 26, 2025

He tried to run us over’ — no, you blocked a federal agent’s SUV while swarming it in the street.



You don’t get to trap ICE vehicles and play victim. 🤡🌎 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 26, 2025

Maybe get the fuck out of the way? — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) September 26, 2025

For real context, here is full vid. https://t.co/1a01BwRssq — Sean (@Saltyerbollz) September 26, 2025

Love that he just keeps plodding along at like two miles an hour… — cc (@crysdale) September 27, 2025

That’s usually how I cross the street, stand in front of the hood of a moving car and stare down the driver. — Sara (@sara_freeman1) September 26, 2025

A bunch of violent and obviously mentally ill group of people. How did we get so many losers in our country. Unproductive and emotionally unstable individuals. Something is very wrong in our country to have gotten to this stage. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) September 26, 2025

Aw, we missed the best part, when the pepper balls started flying. — TwitHead (@TwitHead55) September 26, 2025

Could you please include video of the pepper ball barrage? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/epE4uHekOK — MJ Sure Shot 🇺🇸 (@JesusRoxIt) September 26, 2025

They were just walking on a public crosswalk.

"ICE agent tried to run dozens of protesters over with an SUV as we walked on a public crosswalk." What an incredibly dishonest description of this video. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) September 26, 2025

That ICE agent, and all ICE agents, amaze us with their patience and restraint.

