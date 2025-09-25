Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to...
Video Compilation Shows Legacy Media Refusing to State ICE Shooter's Motive Despite Ammo...
Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to...
Hillary Clinton Says We Need to Stop Demonizing Everyone Except White Christian Men
'I Forgive The Man Who Killed My Father': Tim Allen Inspired by...
It's Official: Pam Bondi Announces Indictment of Former FBI Director James Comey
Atlantic Staffer: Trump, Not Newsom, Is the 'Primary Fuel' for Rumors of No...
Man Charged With Terroristic Threats Against University's Charlie Kirk Vigil
Vox's Beauchamp Spins Charlie Kirk's Murder as Right's 'George Floyd Moment'—Minus Riots,...
Dallas ICE Shooter 'Intended to Maximize Lethality Specifically Against ICE Personnel'
TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim...
Jonathan Turley Torpedoes Bill and Hillary Clinton's Hypocritical Pearl Clutching About Fr...
University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful...
Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy

Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 25, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Post said that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was "sowing alarm" by calling a meeting of hundreds of top generals and admirals for next week. Ironically, WaPo ended its post about the meeting with the promise of "Here's what we know." You don't know anything. All of the leakers you used to depend upon have had their security clearances yanked.

Advertisement

Check out all of the speculation in the Washington Post's exclusive scoop:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration’s firing of numerous senior leaders this year.

The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter. It was issued earlier this week, against the backdrop of a potential government shutdown, and as Hegseth’s overtly political moves have deepened a sense of distress among his opponents who fear that he is erasing the Defense Department’s status as a nonpartisan institution.

None of the people who spoke with The Post could recall a defense secretary ever ordering so many of the military’s generals and admirals to assemble like this. Several said it raised security concerns.

Will President Trump be there? They don't know.

Quin Hilley is the "veteran conservative columnist" for The Advocate, and he says this rare, urgent meeting is "bizarre and disturbing." What's disturbing is that it's so rare for the top military brass to meet in person with their boss.

Recommended

Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to Rattle a LOT of Nerves
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Yes, let's fire Hegseth because he called a meeting with our generals and admirals. These are the same people who cried when the Trump administration ordered them to return to the office.

Wow, calling a meeting. Bizarre and disturbing.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MILITARY PETE HEGSETH WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to Rattle a LOT of Nerves
Doug P.
TX Town in Turmoil: Baseball Coach Shot During Prayer, Suspects' 'Target Practice' Claim Sparks Outrage
justmindy
Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to the US Because of Trump
Brett T.
It's About Damn TIME! Glenn Beck Has Just 3 Little Words for George Soros and They Should TERRIFY Him
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton Says We Need to Stop Demonizing Everyone Except White Christian Men
Brett T.
'I Forgive The Man Who Killed My Father': Tim Allen Inspired by Erika Kirk's Grace
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kash Patel's Statement In the Wake of James Comey's Indictment Is Going to Rattle a LOT of Nerves Doug P.
Advertisement