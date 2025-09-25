Conservative Columnist Calls Pete Hegseth's All-Hands Meeting 'Bizarre and Disturbing'

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Washington Post said that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was "sowing alarm" by calling a meeting of hundreds of top generals and admirals for next week. Ironically, WaPo ended its post about the meeting with the promise of "Here's what we know." You don't know anything. All of the leakers you used to depend upon have had their security clearances yanked.

Advertisement

Check out all of the speculation in the Washington Post's exclusive scoop:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration’s firing of numerous senior leaders this year. The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter. It was issued earlier this week, against the backdrop of a potential government shutdown, and as Hegseth’s overtly political moves have deepened a sense of distress among his opponents who fear that he is erasing the Defense Department’s status as a nonpartisan institution. … None of the people who spoke with The Post could recall a defense secretary ever ordering so many of the military’s generals and admirals to assemble like this. Several said it raised security concerns.

Will President Trump be there? They don't know.

Quin Hilley is the "veteran conservative columnist" for The Advocate, and he says this rare, urgent meeting is "bizarre and disturbing." What's disturbing is that it's so rare for the top military brass to meet in person with their boss.

This is bizarre and disturbing. I have a better idea; Fire Hegseth. https://t.co/dKHnPoADfI — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) September 25, 2025

We have to fire Hegseth because he’s doing something and I don’t immediately know what it is. https://t.co/7XUVeg1Kj7 — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) September 25, 2025

For what precisely? Calling a meeting? I mean after working in corporate I’d like to fire a lot of people for calling meetings… but I’d give @SecWar a pass — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) September 25, 2025

"Bizarre and disturbing"? I mean, maybe, but this is an assertion on which we have *nothing.* Certainly we know where Quin stands, but uneducated, silly statements like this are not the stuff credibility is made of. — Smooth Crab (@NotSoSmolBirb) September 25, 2025

It’s called an “All Hands.” You’re welcome. — Midrats Chow Hound (@catechumen_13) September 25, 2025

So, you're looking for complete transparency with all of our defense activities? Sorry, you won't get it. That's not how defense works. — Nobody (@Save_Me_Elon) September 25, 2025

I have an even BETTER idea: You STFU. — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) September 25, 2025

Advertisement

"Fire Hegseth because he called an All-Hands meeting!"



-Truly Useless Contrarian Neocon DBag, 2025 — Alan P. Stanwyk (@PleasantBanter1) September 25, 2025

Yes, let's fire Hegseth because he called a meeting with our generals and admirals. These are the same people who cried when the Trump administration ordered them to return to the office.

Wow, calling a meeting. Bizarre and disturbing.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.