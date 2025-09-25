WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and Admirals Is 'Sowing Alarm'

Don't look now, but another top Trump official has given the media a reason to sound an alarm!

Why?

Well, they don't really know, but the Washington Post has been spotted providing an empty talking point to the TDS crowd with this one:

Oh no! The dude whose job is to meet with generals is having a meeting with generals!



How dare he “sow alarm!” pic.twitter.com/w7YmDC4YbN — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 25, 2025

A Secretary of Defense/Secretary of War having a meeting with all the top brass? Who ever heard of such a thing!

Exclusive: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered virtually all of the U.S. military’s top commanders worldwide to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week.



Here’s what we know: https://t.co/CEupwGvGEF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 25, 2025

You can almost see the media begging for a leak, but if they don't get one they can always just make something up.

my god- if there’s no stated reason, what exactly are the generals supposed to leak to wapo in advance??? — Nino (@baldingschemer) September 25, 2025

Just speculation on our part, but maybe Hegseth will invent fake reasons for the meeting just to find out who can't be trusted.

Or maybe it's just performance evaluation time:

Maybe that's why it's "sowing alarm."

