WaPo Says SecDef Pete Hegseth Calling a Meeting With Hundreds of Generals and Admirals Is 'Sowing Alarm'

Doug P. | 3:44 PM on September 25, 2025
Sarah D.

Don't look now, but another top Trump official has given the media a reason to sound an alarm!

Why?

Well, they don't really know, but the Washington Post has been spotted providing an empty talking point to the TDS crowd with this one: 

A Secretary of Defense/Secretary of War having a meeting with all the top brass? Who ever heard of such a thing!

You can almost see the media begging for a leak, but if they don't get one they can always just make something up. 

Just speculation on our part, but maybe Hegseth will invent fake reasons for the meeting just to find out who can't be trusted. 

Or maybe it's just performance evaluation time: 

Maybe that's why it's "sowing alarm."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice. Clearly all of that is triggering the lib media.

