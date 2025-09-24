'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech

Much as Greta Thunberg has dropped her climate change crusade in exchange for a keffiyeh, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet has told the UN that the existential threat to upcoming generations is long COVID. At first, this editor was going to make a snarky remark about how surprised he was that the couple's daughter wasn't trans; it's Violet's younger sister who's trans.

In any case, Affleck, 19, wearing a mask, appeared before the United Nations to demand that filtered air be considered as much of a human right as filtered water. We didn't see anyone else at the UN wearing masks, but maybe her horror stories of long COVID will have a few of them strapping on N95s.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter demands MASK MANDATES at the UN.



“We can and we must do that again. We can recognize filtered air as a human right, intuitively as we recognize filtered water.” pic.twitter.com/kdP4A6PAWl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 24, 2025

So, does she seriously still go around Yale wearing a mask to classes in 2025?

NBC News' TODAY reports that Affleck gave a "passionate" and "powerful speech" about long COVID.

Violet Affleck spoke at the United Nations to advocate for clean indoor air and the use of masks in a speech about the effects of long COVID-19 on children. The 19-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spoke as a youth advocate on Sept. 23 in an address to the United Nations. The Yale University student was wearing a mask as she delivered her speech. "We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future," she said. "But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes." "For adults, the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID manifested in a series of choices," she continued. "Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us."

"Our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes." That has serious "HOW DARE YOU" vibes.

All of us pic.twitter.com/OoEvfdB56x — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 24, 2025

know nothing about Violet Affleck, but, based on this pic I will make bold guesses about her



1. She is pro Hamas

2 She lives in fear of the climate

3 She votes democrat

4 She believes that there are 57 genders

5 She has a large carbon footprint pic.twitter.com/iOlNGlcQvo — Dr sherri (@Reform_West) September 24, 2025

“We can recognize filtered air as a human right…”



She’s free to use the “filter” she is clearly wearing on her face. No one is stopping her. It’s everyone else’s right to wear a “filter” or not.



In the olden days this would be considered a phobia. — 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝞰 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝞑𝙚𝙖𝙧 (@AmerMommaBear) September 24, 2025

We were assured by the previous president and his administration that if you got the COVID vaccine, you would not contract the coronavirus, nor spread it to other people. So why do we need masks again?

Long Covid does not exist. It's true that symptoms can last a few weeks or months in rare cases, but long Covid is now just a leftist fever dream. There is no test for it. If you say you have it then you have it. It becomes an excuse for everything. — SpacenetTV (@SpacenetTV) September 24, 2025

Nepomoron. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) September 24, 2025

Good Lord. Somebody put her on a boat with Greta and let 'em sail off into the sunset. UGH! 🤦‍♂️ — JToddH (@Todd64) September 24, 2025

She’s too young to remember that once upon a time for the majority of history we were mask free. Seeing other humans faces must be overwhelmingly frightening to her. 🙄 — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 24, 2025

Why is this girl speaking at the UN in the first place? What has she done other than be born to 2 celebrity parents? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 24, 2025

"I am terrified for the children who do not or soon will not know a world without debilitating pain and exhaustion," Affleck said. "Who cannot trust their bodies to play, explore and imagine, and who will not know the potential of their own minds unfettered by the cognitive damage from a COVID-19 infection. And I am furious on their behalf."

She's furious.

***