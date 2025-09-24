'I Am Furious': Ben Affleck’s Daughter Demands Mask Mandates During UN Speech

VIP
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 24, 2025
Much as Greta Thunberg has dropped her climate change crusade in exchange for a keffiyeh, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet has told the UN that the existential threat to upcoming generations is long COVID. At first, this editor was going to make a snarky remark about how surprised he was that the couple's daughter wasn't trans; it's Violet's younger sister who's trans.

In any case, Affleck, 19, wearing a mask, appeared before the United Nations to demand that filtered air be considered as much of a human right as filtered water. We didn't see anyone else at the UN wearing masks, but maybe her horror stories of long COVID will have a few of them strapping on N95s.

So, does she seriously still go around Yale wearing a mask to classes in 2025?

NBC News' TODAY reports that Affleck gave a "passionate" and "powerful speech" about long COVID.

Violet Affleck spoke at the United Nations to advocate for clean indoor air and the use of masks in a speech about the effects of long COVID-19 on children.

The 19-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spoke as a youth advocate on Sept. 23 in an address to the United Nations. The Yale University student was wearing a mask as she delivered her speech.

"We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future," she said. "But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes."

"For adults, the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID manifested in a series of choices," she continued. "Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us."

Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.
"Our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes." That has serious "HOW DARE YOU" vibes.

We were assured by the previous president and his administration that if you got the COVID vaccine, you would not contract the coronavirus, nor spread it to other people. So why do we need masks again?

"I am terrified for the children who do not or soon will not know a world without debilitating pain and exhaustion," Affleck said. "Who cannot trust their bodies to play, explore and imagine, and who will not know the potential of their own minds unfettered by the cognitive damage from a COVID-19 infection. And I am furious on their behalf."

She's furious.

