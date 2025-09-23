Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump

Rep. Dan Goldman Asks X to Name ONE Member of 'Antifa'
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 23, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, former Vice President Kamala Harris was a guest on "The View" to pimp her new book, "107 Days," and it gave Sunny Hostin the chance to atone for pulling the pin on the grenade that was the softball question, "What would you do differently from Joe Biden," to which Harris had no answer.

While Harris was a guest on "The View," her 2024 opponent, President Donald Trump, was addressing the United Nations General Assembly, apparently without a teleprompter. Harris asked, "You think they're not laughing?"

From what we saw, they were applauding.

The post continues:

Thank you very much. It's been an honor. God bless the nations of the world."

Townhall's Katie Pavlich was on the scene, and she assured Harris that they were not laughing.

That's a classic.

Imagine how seriously they'd be taking Harris.

***

