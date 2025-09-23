Katie Pavlich Assures Kamala Harris the UN Is Not Laughing at Trump

As Twitchy mentioned earlier, former Vice President Kamala Harris was a guest on "The View" to pimp her new book, "107 Days," and it gave Sunny Hostin the chance to atone for pulling the pin on the grenade that was the softball question, "What would you do differently from Joe Biden," to which Harris had no answer.

While Harris was a guest on "The View," her 2024 opponent, President Donald Trump, was addressing the United Nations General Assembly, apparently without a teleprompter. Harris asked, "You think they're not laughing?"

Kamala reacts to Trump's address to the UN.



"This person and what we just saw in terms of a presentation at the United Nations... they laughed at him the last time... you think they're not laughing?"



How do you think Kamala's speech would have gone? pic.twitter.com/ogqpnSjVTc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

From what we saw, they were applauding.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump gets MAJOR round of applause at the United Nations upon concluding his fiery, but genuine, address with hope and optimism.



"We'll turn it around! We're gonna make our countries better, safer, more beautiful, and we're gonna take care of our people.… pic.twitter.com/nuRE7o5HiD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

The post continues:

Thank you very much. It's been an honor. God bless the nations of the world."

Townhall's Katie Pavlich was on the scene, and she assured Harris that they were not laughing.

I am here and they are not laughing. They actually look kind of terrified. https://t.co/nac4icGfKv — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2025

Those people never heard so much raw truth in their elite lives. Of course they’re terrified, because they know much more is coming. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) September 23, 2025

Of course they are. Says what he means and means what he says. ❤️🙏🇺🇸 — Michael Cook (@MichaelAndrewCo) September 23, 2025

UN, 2018 Germans were laughing at President Trump during his speech. They’re not laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/pfhiXdIjff — TransOdius (@TransOdius) September 23, 2025

That's a classic.

Yeah, the German delegation laughed when he told them they were making a mistake to become dependent on Russian oil and gas...they aren't laughing now. — MeatsGood (@good_meats) September 23, 2025

And the last time they laughed he made them eat their laughter — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) September 23, 2025

Any laughing is uncomfortable laughing. They know Trump ain’t playing — Mare (@mare1369) September 23, 2025

Good, terrified is good. We want them abjectly terrified, it seems to be the only thing that injects an ounce of common sense into them. That is all. — MacBozo (@MacBeuzeville) September 23, 2025

The UN are not "laughing." They are pissing in their pants. Big Daddy rattled the cage. — Donald Peters (@Donseyesareopen) September 23, 2025

“Daddy” laid down the law!! — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) September 23, 2025

Because he’s right and just exposed their wickedness on the world stage. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) September 23, 2025

They should be. Unfortunately President Trump didn’t announce our withdrawal and the expulsion of the UN from the US. — Willard Hall (@rook264) September 23, 2025

They should be terrified.

This is what they and the left have created.

Scorched Earth Trump. No more Mr. Nice Guy. pic.twitter.com/a1dleYmOMM — DToecutter (@DToecutter) September 23, 2025

As a European I have to say I am deeply grateful for President Trump's criticism of European leaders. He seems to care more about the continent than they do, and they don't want people to realize it here. — Sean Chapman (@SeanChTw) September 23, 2025

Imagine how seriously they'd be taking Harris.

When she can only go either Maddow or The View to get an audience, I'm pretty sure she's the only one being laughed at. — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) September 23, 2025

