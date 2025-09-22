‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail

We've published a lot of posts about people saying abhorrent things about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University by a young man who was indeed a radicalized leftist. There was another surge in hate posts on Sunday as the nation came together to celebrate Kirk's life at a memorial service in Arizona at which both the president and vice president spoke. "Whistleblower" Rebekah Jones, the dashboard designer who claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was fudging the COVID-19 death toll, may well have come up with the worst take we've seen yet.

Fine. I'll say it. The podcaster who was killed in Utah was a fucking creep. Goofy-ass looking grown man who flunked out of college and could never let it go. He grifted off completely fabricated stories about "oppression against conservatives." His entire persona was a…

Her post continues:

His entire persona was a gimmick steeped in theocratic and white supremacy.

He was a bigoted, racist, homophobic, sexist piece of shit. He participated in an insurrection against our country. He repeatedly called for the deaths of his perceived political enemies. He cheered on those who violently assaulted Americans.

He should have been in jail.

Instead, he got shot.

And by every measure, his only accomplishment is being the first American assassination that the world watched on TikTok in 4k at 120Hz.

He wasn't a Rhodes scholar shot in the face while seeing a movie in Colorado.

He wasn't an elected official in Minnesota murdered for defending women's rights.

He wasn't a first grader left bleeding to death in the company of a crazed gunman.

He wasn't gunned down for flying a flag outside his clothing store.

He was a bad person who said horrible things on his mid-tier little podcast.

I have legitimate reasons to hate a lot of these conservative pundits. Many, like Ben Shapiro, have come after me by name. They've spent years vilifying me for trying to save lives during COVID. They've fabricated stories, promoted propaganda, and incited more death and rape threats than I can count.

And yet I don't say they should be given the death penalty or publicly executed. I don't believe they deserve that.

I would never say that children should watch DeSantis' public execution as a rite of passage.

I would never say that Matt Gaetz and every pervert in Congress should be stoned to death. And there are so many conservative men in Congress that are into some kinky and even illegal shit.

Saying "good riddance," isn't a "celebration" of his violent, public death. I said it when Rush Limbaugh died. Does that mean I'm cheering on lung cancer? I was elated when Scalia died of natural causes. Most of our country- and the world - will be in the streets *actually celebrating* when Trump dies, regardless of how he dies.

Everybody dies. That doesn’t make up for the life they spent harming others. And when people who choose to spend their existence hurting people are gone, the world is a better place.

Kirk was a vapid demagogue unworthy of mass hysteria over his death.

And everyone should be protesting this state-mandated day of mourning on Oct. 14.