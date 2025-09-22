Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity...
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
VIP
Democrats' Shutdown Switcheroo: From Sob Story to Smug Sabotage
Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech
The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams Gets the Ick from Praying Americans, Dreams of...
Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to...
NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Cluele...
BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night
Karoline Leavitt TORCHES House Dems Voting No on the Kirk Resolution (AND for...
NYT's Palestinian Author Sob Story: Skips the Part Where She Cheers Hamas and...
Erika Kirk’s Challenge Could Change EVERYTHING.
Jim Acosta Seems Proud to Hear How Brave He Is to Interview a...

‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 22, 2025

We've published a lot of posts about people saying abhorrent things about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University by a young man who was indeed a radicalized leftist. There was another surge in hate posts on Sunday as the nation came together to celebrate Kirk's life at a memorial service in Arizona at which both the president and vice president spoke. "Whistleblower" Rebekah Jones, the dashboard designer who claimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was fudging the COVID-19 death toll, may well have come up with the worst take we've seen yet.

Advertisement

Her post continues:

His entire persona was a gimmick steeped in theocratic and white supremacy. 

He was a bigoted, racist, homophobic, sexist piece of shit. He participated in an insurrection against our country. He repeatedly called for the deaths of his perceived political enemies. He cheered on those who violently assaulted Americans.

He should have been in jail. 

Instead, he got shot. 

And by every measure, his only accomplishment is being the first American assassination that the world watched on TikTok in 4k at 120Hz.

He wasn't a Rhodes scholar shot in the face while seeing a movie in Colorado. 

He wasn't an elected official in Minnesota murdered for defending women's rights. 

He wasn't a first grader left bleeding to death in the company of a crazed gunman.

He wasn't gunned down for flying a flag outside his clothing store.

He was a bad person who said horrible things on his mid-tier little podcast.

I have legitimate reasons to hate a lot of these conservative pundits. Many, like Ben Shapiro, have come after me by name. They've spent years vilifying me for trying to save lives during COVID. They've fabricated stories, promoted propaganda, and incited more death and rape threats than I can count.

And yet I don't say they should be given the death penalty or publicly executed. I don't believe they deserve that. 

I would never say that children should watch DeSantis' public execution as a rite of passage.

I would never say that Matt Gaetz and every pervert in Congress should be stoned to death. And there are so many conservative men in Congress that are into some kinky and even illegal shit. 

Saying "good riddance," isn't a "celebration" of his violent, public death. I said it when Rush Limbaugh died. Does that mean I'm cheering on lung cancer? I was elated when Scalia died of natural causes. Most of our country- and the world - will be in the streets *actually celebrating* when Trump dies, regardless of how he dies.

Everybody dies. That doesn’t make up for the life they spent harming others. And when people who choose to spend their existence hurting people are gone, the world is a better place.

Kirk was a vapid demagogue unworthy of mass hysteria over his death.

And everyone should be protesting this state-mandated day of mourning on Oct. 14.

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Advertisement

Tell us you never actually listened to a thing Kirk said without telling us.

Remember, this is the Rebekah Jones, the one who not only blew the whistle on DeSantis but lost her race for the U.S. House of Representatives in Florida's 1st Congressional District, challenging incumbent Republican Matt Gaetz.

The post continues:

… computer systems and stealing confidential data.

On the lower-right is Rebekah’s mugshot for public nudity, possession of methamphetamine, and having a psychotic episode for which she was Baker Acted.

Oh no, she's concerned with school children left bleeding to death in the company of a crazed gunman.

Advertisement

The thing is, Erika Kirk's speech at her husband's memorial service has changed us; we're not even angry at what Jones wrote — we just feel sorry for her. Whether or not she likes it, people are praying for her.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Ever See
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
justmindy
Brigitte Macron's Gender Reveal Goes to Court: X's Snarky Reply Party Steals the Show
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses justmindy
Advertisement