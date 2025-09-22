John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism

Not even David French can match John Pavlovitz when it comes to telling Christians that they're doing it all wrong. The author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk" again showed what a jerk he is by maligning millions of believers. It seems he was triggered by the #IAmCharlieKirk hashtag going around.

"I am Charlie Kirk" means, "I am a racist, homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, anti-immigrant fascist who despises empathy."



Thanks for letting us know. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 19, 2025

Pavlovitz decided to expand that post into a Substack piece called "Conservative White Christians Will Worship Anyone But Jesus," and he posted a sample of it on Sunday.

The White Conservative Church in America has slowly eradicated the compassionate, peacemaking, power-opposing, hypocrisy-confronting Jesus from its movement.



This is why it shouldn’t surprise us that we’re seeing this Jesus-less Church of White American Exceptionalism falling… pic.twitter.com/zM2cRCesd4 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 21, 2025

The post continues:

… all over itself to anoint as sacred, a man whose words and platform have been completely bereft of the teachings of Jesus, and worse, that flew stridently, condescendingly in the face of them. They are putting their kids in ‘I am Charlie Kirk’ t-shirts and waging phony culture wars, because it’s much easier to do that than to actually read the Sermon on the Mount with them and admit that the love, empathy, generosity, and hospitality of Jesus (things Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump fully reject) is the difficult path their faith tradition actually calls them to.

We're not familiar with a denomination that calls itself "The White Conservative Church in America."

As we said, like David French, Pavlovitz knows true Christianity and is disappointed that you're all doing it wrong. Yours is a Jesus-less church of white American exceptionalism. You've replaced Jesus with frauds like Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was a better Christian than you would ever hope to be. You are truly a lost soul. — mrjames (@james_beahm) September 21, 2025

No thanks on this take — JMountain (@jmountainjj) September 22, 2025

Do you think Christian churches are only white? Mine isn't. — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) September 22, 2025

You preach love and tolerance by showing hate and distain for people who don’t share your politics. — mrjames (@james_beahm) September 21, 2025

We must be reading a different Bible. I've read the new Testament about 6 times, watched @charliekirk11 , and see a lot of similarities. — Rich Lowe (@richlowe1919) September 21, 2025

Fake Christian says what? — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) September 22, 2025

What a sad existence you are. — Jen 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@JenTexas16) September 21, 2025

You could not have described him more falsely. God help you for there is no other reason than nefarious that you could have as motive for this. — Free Speech (@FreeSpeech40737) September 22, 2025

You’re politicalizing the funeral of a man shot in front of his children. Explain that to someone unfamiliar with American politics. You’re the side with no compassion. But you’re too asleep to realize — FatherTroll (@FatherTroll0) September 21, 2025

The name Jesus or Christ or Saviour was mentioned over 150x at yesterday’s Memorial. You are making things up — ShaunD (@AnCryptoStan) September 22, 2025

Good gosh, are you a jealous man. — SuburbanFridge (@SuburbanFridge) September 21, 2025

Can't you tell how compassionate he is? He should have debated Charlie Kirk and told him he was Jesus-less.

