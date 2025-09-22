DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice...
Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half...
Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity...
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
VIP
Democrats' Shutdown Switcheroo: From Sob Story to Smug Sabotage
Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid
Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech
The Atlantic's Thomas Chatterton Williams Gets the Ick from Praying Americans, Dreams of...
Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to...
NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Cluele...
BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night

John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy

Not even David French can match John Pavlovitz when it comes to telling Christians that they're doing it all wrong. The author of "If God Is Love, Don't Be a Jerk" again showed what a jerk he is by maligning millions of believers. It seems he was triggered by the #IAmCharlieKirk hashtag going around.

Advertisement

Pavlovitz decided to expand that post into a Substack piece called "Conservative White Christians Will Worship Anyone But Jesus," and he posted a sample of it on Sunday.

The post continues:

… all over itself to anoint as sacred, a man whose words and platform have been completely bereft of the teachings of Jesus, and worse, that flew stridently, condescendingly in the face of them.

They are putting their kids in ‘I am Charlie Kirk’ t-shirts and waging phony culture wars, because it’s much easier to do that than to actually read the Sermon on the Mount with them and admit that the love, empathy, generosity, and hospitality of Jesus (things Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump fully reject) is the difficult path their faith tradition actually calls them to.

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Advertisement

We're not familiar with a denomination that calls itself "The White Conservative Church in America."

As we said, like David French, Pavlovitz knows true Christianity and is disappointed that you're all doing it wrong. Yours is a Jesus-less church of white American exceptionalism. You've replaced Jesus with frauds like Kirk.

Advertisement

Can't you tell how compassionate he is? He should have debated Charlie Kirk and told him he was Jesus-less.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half the Country
Brett T.
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Brett T.
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses justmindy
Advertisement