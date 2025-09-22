DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban

John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seemingly expects to run against President Donald Trump in 2028, was awfully proud to be the first governor in the nation to sign legislation banning ICE agents from wearing face coverings. We don't have the bill in front of us, but we're guessing the no-mask rule doesn't apply to the agitators obstructing ICE. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet K. Dhillon had only this to say:

The Department of Homeland Security made it clear that it will NOT be complying with the mask ban.

The post continues: 

… that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt.

Here's the post that Fox News cited in its report:

The post continues:

… identities.

When can we expect CA to pass a law banning Antifa members from wearing masks while committing state and federal crimes? I’ll wait…

Without masks, there is no Antifa. What are they afraid of?

We want to see members of Antifa taken into custody for wearing masks. 

As people have said above, this law is entirely performative and part of Newsom's 2028 campaign. He's well aware of the supremacy clause.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

