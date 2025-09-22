DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who seemingly expects to run against President Donald Trump in 2028, was awfully proud to be the first governor in the nation to sign legislation banning ICE agents from wearing face coverings. We don't have the bill in front of us, but we're guessing the no-mask rule doesn't apply to the agitators obstructing ICE. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet K. Dhillon had only this to say:

This is silly, and futile. The state has no jurisdiction over the attire of federal law enforcement officials. https://t.co/PcJIia1WgH — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 20, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security made it clear that it will NOT be complying with the mask ban.

To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional mask ban.



At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation… pic.twitter.com/8Me4OOP8t8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 22, 2025

The post continues:

… that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt.

Here's the post that Fox News cited in its report:

The State of California has no jurisdiction over the federal government. If Newsom wants to regulate our agents, he must go through Congress.



I’ve directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations. Our agents will continue to protect their… https://t.co/yqndOh7S62 — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 20, 2025

The post continues:

… identities. When can we expect CA to pass a law banning Antifa members from wearing masks while committing state and federal crimes? I’ll wait…

Without masks, there is no Antifa. What are they afraid of?

I thought he liked masks? He’s very inconsistent. — Robert Burns (@RobertBurns82) September 22, 2025

They want to bans masks now 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g3K6Buq0mf — Hodler (@hodlrr17) September 22, 2025

Wait... the guy that FORCED toddlers to wear face masks is now banning them? — Dr. Dom (@ActualDrDom) September 22, 2025

Good call by the @DHSgov and @ICEgov teams to ignore directives from the People's Republic of California. — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) September 22, 2025

Federal law supersedes state law. Little Gavin's stunt has no effect on the Feds carrying out legal and lawful operations.



Thank you DHS for doing what you do. We Americans support you 100% — J (@JayTC53) September 22, 2025

Newscum is an incompetent moron. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 22, 2025

California cannot tell a federal agent what they can or cannot wear for protection. — Steddy Recovery (@SteddyRecovery) September 22, 2025

He knows it was unconstitutional. It’s all performative politics at this point for 2028. He wants the Democrat nomination. Everything he does between now and then is for that. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) September 22, 2025

If they want to ban masks, it must be for all Californians. — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) September 22, 2025

We want to see members of Antifa taken into custody for wearing masks.

So California thinks it can boss around federal agents now? Cute. Next they’ll pass a law regulating the moon. — Vera (@Vera9_8) September 21, 2025

As people have said above, this law is entirely performative and part of Newsom's 2028 campaign. He's well aware of the supremacy clause.

