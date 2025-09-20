Bill Maher Blasts Hollywood for Not Mentioning Charlie Kirk's Name and Denouncing Violence...
Pedro Pascal, Former Disney Co-Star With Gina Carano, Stands With Jimmy Kimmel

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Pedro Pascal, who is currently starring in every movie and TV show, showed his support for the indefinitely suspended Jimmy Fallon in a new social media post, reading, "Standing with you."

Wow, how brave. Now, before you call Pascal a hypocrite for not standing with his "Mandalorian" co-star, Gina Carano, who was fired by Disney over a social media post way less offensive than what Kimmel said, remember that he "literally tried to save" Carano, who listed her pronouns on her Twitter profile as "boop/bop/beep," by advising her to "just put #transrights in your feed," Carano recalls. "Do it and they’ll leave you alone."

Always the ladies' man, Pascal also called J.K. Rowling a "heinous loser" in an Instagram post.

But he stands with Fallon, who claimed Charlie Kirk's assassin was one of MAGA's own.

He tried to save her from herself by advising her to keep her opinions to herself.

He should have told Disney that if they fired Carano, he was quitting the show. That would have been an impressive stand for free speech.

Why doesn't he advise Kimmel to go on social media and post #MAGA or #IAmCharlieKirk and make it all go away?

No, it's not awkwardness … it's anxiety that makes Pascal grope women.

***

