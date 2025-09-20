Pedro Pascal, Former Disney Co-Star With Gina Carano, Stands With Jimmy Kimmel

Pedro Pascal, who is currently starring in every movie and TV show, showed his support for the indefinitely suspended Jimmy Fallon in a new social media post, reading, "Standing with you."

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal shows support for Jimmy Kimmel in new post:



“Standing with you” pic.twitter.com/uHnYhd7zt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

Wow, how brave. Now, before you call Pascal a hypocrite for not standing with his "Mandalorian" co-star, Gina Carano, who was fired by Disney over a social media post way less offensive than what Kimmel said, remember that he "literally tried to save" Carano, who listed her pronouns on her Twitter profile as "boop/bop/beep," by advising her to "just put #transrights in your feed," Carano recalls. "Do it and they’ll leave you alone."

Always the ladies' man, Pascal also called J.K. Rowling a "heinous loser" in an Instagram post.

But he stands with Fallon, who claimed Charlie Kirk's assassin was one of MAGA's own.

This is horrible

I can't believe Disney would fire someone for their opinions

This has literally never happened before pic.twitter.com/iAEb2VVK7t — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) September 19, 2025

Pedro Pascal called J.K. Rowling a heinous loser, got called out for being too touchy with co-stars, and now his anxiety excuse is backfiring. Not the hero Jimmy Kimmel needs. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) September 18, 2025

Why didn’t he stand with his co-star, Gina Carano? — Dialga Marine (@DialgaMarine92) September 19, 2025

Why didn't you stand with Gina Carano, you hypocrite — Michael van der Galien (@MichaelvdGalien) September 19, 2025

He tried to save her from herself by advising her to keep her opinions to herself.

Remember her? That ({}) left her out in the cold. 🖕 him. pic.twitter.com/5KJ4vbEdTh — Drizzt (@DrizztDourden75) September 19, 2025

He didn't stand with Gina Carano, so he has no credibility. — chrome dynamo (@DynamoChro81952) September 20, 2025

He should have told Disney that if they fired Carano, he was quitting the show. That would have been an impressive stand for free speech.

Pedro Pascal, why weren’t you “standing with” your real co-star Gina Carano? — Ｍᶤᵃ (@Mia113s) September 19, 2025

Why doesn't he advise Kimmel to go on social media and post #MAGA or #IAmCharlieKirk and make it all go away?

Weird, he didn't do that for @ginacarano, who said much less egregious things. Maybe it's because she didn't let him grope her because he's "awkward" — Generic Midwesterner (@GenericMidwest) September 20, 2025

No, it's not awkwardness … it's anxiety that makes Pascal grope women.

Notice how he isn't 'anxious' in this photo. — Origin (@OriginWx) September 18, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.