Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way; It Is Already Here'

It astounds this editor that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated just last Wednesday, and after a week of trying to pin the murder on a man from a Republican family who thought Kirk wasn't conservative enough, the news cycle has been completely taken over by Disney and ABC yanking late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air. Kirk was shot in the throat and died, but it took Kimmel being pulled to get an emotional reaction from the Democrats.

Several Democrats got together at the podium on Thursday, after a week of calling for everyone to "lower the temperature," to announce that with Kimmel's cancellation, fascism had arrived in the United States. Here's Rep. Maxwell Frost, standing in front of a solemn and bearded Sen. Chris Murphy, who warned that "something dark might be coming" after Kirk was killed in cold blood.

🚨 NOW: Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) DOUBLES DOWN on making out President Trump and conservatives to be Nazis, calling them "dangerous" and "fascists"



"Fascism is HERE."



Democrats are refusing to tone down the rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/JrqfXv624n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

This is over a so-called comedian being canceled after making outrageously false statements on the air?

He is inflaming the country and doesn't care.



I am ashamed he represents part of my state in Congress. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

Ah yes, when in doubt and drowning, always double down. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 18, 2025

Maxwell Frost likely can’t define facism. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) September 18, 2025

He can learn about it from Randi Weingarten's new book, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers."

Censure this lunatic. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 18, 2025

Again with Donald Trump. The president had nothing to do with Kimmel. — Andrew M (@AJM_TN) September 18, 2025

@TheDemocrats always do this. They double down on their own rhetoric, while trying to project their actions on the opposite side of the aisle. It is a matter of record at this point in modern history. — Patriotic T-Shirt (@PatrioticTShirt) September 18, 2025

They simply want more of us murdered.



Prepare accordingly. — FirstPrinciplesMike (@OldWisdom44) September 18, 2025

So much for "lowering the temperature."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its radical agenda.

