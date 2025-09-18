Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hos...
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go...
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
VIP
Melania Trump’s UK Triumph: Stunning Style Steals the Spotlight in Dark Times
CNN Host Plays Video of What Kimmel Said, Then Tries to Convince Us...
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH...
Brian Stelter Fuming His 2021 Plan to Silence Conservatives Is Being Used Against...
Hate to Be the Bearer of Bad News But We've All Disappointed David...
The GOAT! --> Charlie Kirk Just Needed One Post to Drop Unfunny Jimmy...
VIP
Chuck Schumer and Dems Have Legislation to 'Protect Free Speech' (From Trump, Not...
Kash Patel's X Response to Adam Schiff Calling Him Nothing More Than an...
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEE...
The Real Reason Kimmel Got Canned! Eric Swalwell Humiliated!
HOOBOY! S.E. Cupp Claims the Trump Admin Is KILLING Free Speech and Greg...

Lowering the Temperature: Rep. Maxwell Frost Says 'Fascism Is Not on the Way; It Is Already Here'

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It astounds this editor that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated just last Wednesday, and after a week of trying to pin the murder on a man from a Republican family who thought Kirk wasn't conservative enough, the news cycle has been completely taken over by Disney and ABC yanking late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air. Kirk was shot in the throat and died, but it took Kimmel being pulled to get an emotional reaction from the Democrats.

Advertisement

Several Democrats got together at the podium on Thursday, after a week of calling for everyone to "lower the temperature," to announce that with Kimmel's cancellation, fascism had arrived in the United States. Here's Rep. Maxwell Frost, standing in front of a solemn and bearded Sen. Chris Murphy, who warned that "something dark might be coming" after Kirk was killed in cold blood.

This is over a so-called comedian being canceled after making outrageously false statements on the air?

He can learn about it from Randi Weingarten's new book, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers."

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
Advertisement

So much for "lowering the temperature."

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its radical agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ
Sam J.
Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hosts’s Ouster
Warren Squire
Dana Loesch Asks Brendan Carr About Kimmel, Trump and the FCC (DOWN Go More Dem Narratives)
Doug P.
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It
Sam J.
Judge Orders Mahmoud Khalil Deported to Syria or Algeria
Brett T.
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Drops Some First-Amendment TRUTH on Stupid People Crying About Jimmy Kimmel
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining WHY People Are MOCKING Lefties Crying About 'MUH FREE SPEECH' a Must-READ Sam J.
Advertisement