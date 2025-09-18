American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recently visited the United Kingdom, where they dined with King Charles. On Thursday, Trump held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and affirmed the "special relationship" our two countries share. It's harder and harder to see England as an ally, though, when Starmer is having people arrested over "mean tweets."

We've done a good number of posts about Brits being visited by, and sometimes arrested by, police over social media posts that caused someone "anxiety." This American woman in the U.K. wasn't about to apologize for what she posted, and let the police officer know it. "Something that we believe you've written on Facebook has upset someone" was the officer's reason for knocking.

The post continues:

He told her someone had lodged a complaint about her social media posts. She told him she was an American citizen and a member of the Free Speech Union and he should be investigating burglaries and rapes, not hurty words on social media. Chillingly, he told her he was there to get her to apologise to the person who was offended by her posts. If she refused, she’d be questioned down at the station. What was Deborah’s supposed crime? The policeman didn’t tell her. Was it her passionate support of President Trump and the MAGA movement on her Facebook and X pages? To make it worse, Deborah is in the midst of cancer treatment, including chemotherapy. She ought to be have been convalescing. Instead, she was harassed for her tweets. The FSU took on her case and, as a result, the police have now dropped their investigation. But they still haven’t told Deborah which of her posts got her into trouble, claiming they’ve accidentally deleted the record of the complaint. Thames Valley Police are responsible for guarding President Trump this week. What would he make of the fact that those same officers are visiting the homes of his supporters – including US citizens – and threatening them with arrest.

We didn't know there was a Free Speech Union, but good job. This is just ridiculous.

Again, the police were ready to take the woman in for an interview over a Facebook post that "upset someone."

It's a good thing Trump, the king of mean tweets, wasn't arrested during his visit.

