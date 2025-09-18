WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks...
VIP
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Ben Crump, Others Pounce on Black Student Found ’Lynched’
Eleven New York City and State Officials Arrested for Obstructing ICE
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,'...
Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up...
Brendan Carr Says It Might Be Worth 'Looking Into' 'The View' as a...
Bari Weiss Warns GOP: FCC Censorship Gambit Will Backfire—But Democrats Already Play Dirty
JoJo from Jerz's Crocodile Tears: Weeping for Kimmel's Cancel While Yawning at Charlie...
Chris Mowrey Is Starting a Snitch Website for People Making Fun of Jimmy...
Sinclair’s ABC Stations to Air Charlie Kirk Tribute During Kimmel’s Former Time Slot
LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
Marco Rubio: Secretary and JD Vance’s Pick to Swipe Kimmel’s Mic—America’s Multitasking Me...
WaPo Accuses Trump and His Allies of an 'Alarming Attempt to Stunt Freedom...
Kimmel and Fits: Bluesky Lefties Cry for All-Brands ABC/Disney Boycott Over Late-Night Hos...

American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on September 18, 2025
ImgFlip

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump recently visited the United Kingdom, where they dined with King Charles. On Thursday, Trump held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and affirmed the "special relationship" our two countries share. It's harder and harder to see England as an ally, though, when Starmer is having people arrested over "mean tweets."

Advertisement

We've done a good number of posts about Brits being visited by, and sometimes arrested by, police over social media posts that caused someone "anxiety." This American woman in the U.K. wasn't about to apologize for what she posted, and let the police officer know it. "Something that we believe you've written on Facebook has upset someone" was the officer's reason for knocking.

The post continues:

He told her someone had lodged a complaint about her social media posts. She told him she was an American citizen and a member of the Free Speech Union and he should be investigating burglaries and rapes, not hurty words on social media. 

Chillingly, he told her he was there to get her to apologise to the person who was offended by her posts. If she refused, she’d be questioned down at the station.

What was Deborah’s supposed crime? The policeman didn’t tell her. Was it her passionate support of President Trump and the MAGA movement on her Facebook and X pages?

To make it worse, Deborah is in the midst of cancer treatment, including chemotherapy. She ought to be have been convalescing. Instead, she was harassed for her tweets.

The FSU took on her case and, as a result, the police have now dropped their investigation. But they still haven’t told Deborah which of her posts got her into trouble, claiming they’ve accidentally deleted the record of the complaint. 

Thames Valley Police are responsible for guarding President Trump this week. What would he make of the fact that those same officers are visiting the homes of his supporters – including US citizens – and threatening them with arrest.

Recommended

WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks on... (Just Guess)
Doug P.
Advertisement

We didn't know there was a Free Speech Union, but good job. This is just ridiculous.

Again, the police were ready to take the woman in for an interview over a Facebook post that "upset someone."

Advertisement

It's a good thing Trump, the king of mean tweets, wasn't arrested during his visit.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENGLAND FREE SPEECH KEIR STARMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks on... (Just Guess)
Doug P.
Eleven New York City and State Officials Arrested for Obstructing ICE
Brett T.
Oh Honey, No: Jasmine Crockett's Denial That Charlie Kirk's Shooter Was Cozying Up to a Trans Partner
justmindy
LOL: James Woods Offers a Different Perspective on Jimmy Kimmel … or Not
FuzzyChimp
The Bulwark's Sam Stein Is Learning That Some People Have 'Incredibly Thin Skin,' Turns Off Replies
Brett T.
'SICK AND DEPRAVED'! Megyn Kelly Goes SCORCHED Earth on Jimmy Kimmel and OH YEAH, We Are Here FOR It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WSJ: Kimmel Was Planning to Blame His Backfired Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks on... (Just Guess) Doug P.
Advertisement