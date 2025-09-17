Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle

VIP
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 17, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are dining with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night.

You might have read that there was a huge pro-England rally this weekend in London, organized by "far-right" bad boy Tommy Robinson, called "United the Kingdom." The Guardian said 110,000 showed up in the streets flying the nation's flag. The BBC put the estimate at 150,000. Robinson claimed 3 million, which is likely a bit high. Let's just agree it was a big crowd.

There was a "massive" protest outside Windsor Castle on Wednesday night, and one wit said the BBC had estimated the crowd at 30 billion people:

Even "Good Morning Britain's" Piers Morgan scoffed at the idea that there was a "massive" protest. This editor learned two things from this video: the Brits are obsessed with American politics, and they also use corrugated cardboard for the protest signs rather than white posterboard. We guess they're more committed to recycling, or couldn't afford posterboard.

"Massive," posted Morgan, followed by six laughing emoji.

There is a sign on corrugated cardboard reading, "I'm an American in the U.K. Immigrants welcome. Trump not!"

This footage is reportedly from the AFP.

Will we get an official crowd estimate from either the BBC or the London Metropolitan Police Department? Or will they just stick with "massive" and run with it?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

DONALD TRUMP ENGLAND PIERS MORGAN

