Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are dining with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night.

🇺🇸 🇬🇧 This evening, The King and Queen welcomed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a State Banquet held in their honour at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/WbsbuprR05 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 17, 2025

You might have read that there was a huge pro-England rally this weekend in London, organized by "far-right" bad boy Tommy Robinson, called "United the Kingdom." The Guardian said 110,000 showed up in the streets flying the nation's flag. The BBC put the estimate at 150,000. Robinson claimed 3 million, which is likely a bit high. Let's just agree it was a big crowd.

The guardian reported "110k" at our London rally today.



Yet, literally had their own helicopter showing the millions of patriots 🤡



Legacy media proving again they'll just lie to your face for their own agenda.



This is why nobody trusts them.



We are the media now. pic.twitter.com/s0yOh2NEfe — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

There was a "massive" protest outside Windsor Castle on Wednesday night, and one wit said the BBC had estimated the crowd at 30 billion people:

30,000,000,000 people protesting Trump according to BBC. pic.twitter.com/SazXFeCZO8 — Burnside (@BurnsideWasTosh) September 17, 2025

I legit thought they’d manage a decent showing after the UTK protests. Looks like about 14 childless boomers showed up. — Square Mile Vampire (@SquareMileV) September 17, 2025

Even "Good Morning Britain's" Piers Morgan scoffed at the idea that there was a "massive" protest. This editor learned two things from this video: the Brits are obsessed with American politics, and they also use corrugated cardboard for the protest signs rather than white posterboard. We guess they're more committed to recycling, or couldn't afford posterboard.

NOW: Massive anti-Trump protest outside the Windsor Castle.

They have one clear message: Trump is not welcome pic.twitter.com/EhqWE2UypI — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 17, 2025

"Massive," posted Morgan, followed by six laughing emoji.

‘Massive’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) Sep 16, 2025

There has to be at least nine million people there?



Surely? Will just wait for the @MayorofLondon and the @BBCNews to confirm first 😂😂😂😂 — bootsnshoes (@jupiterecognise) September 17, 2025

SKY BBC estimate 30 million 😂🤣 — 🇬🇧 The New Crusader 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Dzezo007) September 17, 2025

How does the compare to the *checks notes* 3 million people that marched in London the other day? 🤣 — Tim (@tanathanwriter) September 17, 2025

Did the English redefine “massive” to mean “minuscule” and not let on to the world? — Candy L Perkey (@candy_perkey) September 17, 2025

How many people am I counting? 20? — MAGAfan1776 (@magafan1776) September 17, 2025

That’s a handful. — NinaNew (@NinaNew791293) September 17, 2025

Not a single UK 🇬🇧 or England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flag in sight… — booker9e1 (@booker9e1) September 17, 2025

There is a sign on corrugated cardboard reading, "I'm an American in the U.K. Immigrants welcome. Trump not!"

lol why no wide angle shot of this "massive" protest — Zstrom (@Zstrom730) September 17, 2025

Lets get the drone up ...😁 — Toni Gonzalez (@TheBrainofGonza) September 17, 2025

We can always tell when they use a close-up shot to show the “magnitude” of the crowd. — Ramy Trawlets (@sceptress) September 17, 2025

This footage is reportedly from the AFP.

A wall of people that is about 3 layer thick at most. Very "massive". — Biggus Dickus (@BobbyChhh) September 17, 2025

It looks to be about 4 ranks deep. And that the camera was not panned left to right was...interesting.



The chanting of the crowd was muted.



I'm guessing about 100 people. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 17, 2025

Over 1 million people there apparently. — ⚒️ on 𝕏 (@Hammer_On_X) September 17, 2025

BBC reporting over 5 million there..... — Ken Kelly (@kenkelly1) September 17, 2025

Will we get an official crowd estimate from either the BBC or the London Metropolitan Police Department? Or will they just stick with "massive" and run with it?

