'The Science Is Clear': Kathy Hochul Announces That She Got Her COVID-19 Booster

Remember when the White House released the video of a masked President Joe Biden getting his COVID-19 vaccine? He also had every booster available and still tested positive for COVID-19 three times. For a while there, he was even double-masking as the "experts" recommended. We seem to remember Biden saying at a CNN town hall that if you got the vaccine, you would not catch the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Democrats have it out for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who released guidelines around who should get the vaccine and who didn't need it. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to be sticking it to the man by getting stuck with the COVID-19 booster. In 2025.

Today I got my COVID-19 booster.



The science is clear, and so is my mission: Protect New Yorkers, no matter what Washington throws at us. pic.twitter.com/XAD5Fmsgi3 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 16, 2025

Good luck — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2025

Hey, myocarditis is a very, very small price to pay in exchange for the vaccine.

Thank you! Please keep taking the boosters- one a week at least. — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 16, 2025

The 25th dose of the "vaccine" will work. For real, trust the science. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) September 16, 2025

It's 2025 and you are still taking publicity photos for vaccinations? — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) September 16, 2025

But I thought @RobertKennedyJr took the Covid jab away where no one could get it?? Someone needs to tell @SenWarren she lied. — Alan West (@mypoliticalx) September 16, 2025

Good for you. Keep getting the boosters. — SherOhio (@wells_sher) September 16, 2025

She's not going to risk a winter of severe illness and death.

Well you look like you got boosted.

Maybe get another one tommorrow.

😬 — Deplorable#One (@tdan25222) September 16, 2025

With all due respect, what science is behind perpetual boosters? Even Pfizer’s own docs don’t offer that answer. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) September 16, 2025

We'd really rather wait and hear from an expert like Anthony "Preemptive Pardon" Fauci before getting a booster in 2025.

***