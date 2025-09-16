Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News
'The Science Is Clear': Kathy Hochul Announces That She Got Her COVID-19 Booster

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on September 16, 2025
ImgFlip

Remember when the White House released the video of a masked President Joe Biden getting his COVID-19 vaccine? He also had every booster available and still tested positive for COVID-19 three times. For a while there, he was even double-masking as the "experts" recommended. We seem to remember Biden saying at a CNN town hall that if you got the vaccine, you would not catch the coronavirus.

Democrats have it out for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who released guidelines around who should get the vaccine and who didn't need it. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to be sticking it to the man by getting stuck with the COVID-19 booster. In 2025.

Hey, myocarditis is a very, very small price to pay in exchange for the vaccine.

She's not going to risk a winter of severe illness and death.

We'd really rather wait and hear from an expert like Anthony "Preemptive Pardon" Fauci before getting a booster in 2025.

***

