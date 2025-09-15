Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News Truck in Utah

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on September 15, 2025

Here's a story that appears to have slipped under the radar. Two men have been arrested for planting an incendiary device beneath a Fox News truck in Utah. What's more interesting is what news reports are leaving out of the headlines.

The post continues:

… a real explosive device was found under the vehicle.

“Police say they found the device placed under a news media vehicle parked next to an occupied building and determined it to be a real explosive device. It "had been lit but failed to function as designed," according to the affidavit,” KSL reported.

The men are facing charges including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices.

This editor just read the Associated Press piece about the attempted bombing, and indeed, they left the names of the suspects out:

The FBI identified two suspects and served a search warrant at a home in the Magna neighborhood west of the city's downtown. Two men, ages 58 and 31, were arrested and could face charges related to weapons possession and threats of terrorism, ABC affiliate KTVX reported Sunday.

ABC affiliate KTVX also reported the names of the two suspects, so the AP intentionally left them out.

You must be kidding.

Fortunately, they sucked at making bombs.

No doubt.

We're curious why they targeted a Fox News truck when all of the networks are in town covering Charlie Kirk's assassination.

***

