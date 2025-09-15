Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News Truck in Utah

Here's a story that appears to have slipped under the radar. Two men have been arrested for planting an incendiary device beneath a Fox News truck in Utah. What's more interesting is what news reports are leaving out of the headlines.

BREAKING: Two men arrested for placing a bomb on a FOX 13 media vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31 have reportedly been arrested.



The Salt Lake City Police Department Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad say… pic.twitter.com/FTqOzT83rE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2025

The post continues:

… a real explosive device was found under the vehicle. “Police say they found the device placed under a news media vehicle parked next to an occupied building and determined it to be a real explosive device. It "had been lit but failed to function as designed," according to the affidavit,” KSL reported. The men are facing charges including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices.

I am reading the AP article about the two men alleged to have placed a bomb under a Fox News truck in Utah and can’t help but notice that the article seems intentionally leave out their already public names:



Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, pic.twitter.com/yvRYLyIdba — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 15, 2025

This editor just read the Associated Press piece about the attempted bombing, and indeed, they left the names of the suspects out:

The FBI identified two suspects and served a search warrant at a home in the Magna neighborhood west of the city's downtown. Two men, ages 58 and 31, were arrested and could face charges related to weapons possession and threats of terrorism, ABC affiliate KTVX reported Sunday.

ABC affiliate KTVX also reported the names of the two suspects, so the AP intentionally left them out.

They were booked as white. I am NOT kidding. "Adeeb" and "Adil" are white... https://t.co/rSoE7HFOgR — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 15, 2025

You must be kidding.

White .. Really ?? pic.twitter.com/aJH4uu00nR — NO CONTEXT MEME (@ssmb291_) September 15, 2025

“It had been lit but failed to function as designed.”



Fortunately, they sucked at making bombs.

No doubt.

***