Ed Krassenstein Does the Norm Macdonald Meme With Transgender People

Despite some still insisting that Charlie Kirk's assassin was an ultra-MAGA conservative from a Donald Trump voting family, we're learning more and more about Tyler Robinson from his family, neighbors, and the FBI. No, Robinson wasn't transgender, but the FBI confirmed he was in a romantic relationship with a transgender-identifying male. The FBI has also taken notice that a large number of social media accounts that seemed to have prior knowledge of "something big" happening on September 10, many are from trans people or organizations. The Armed Queers Salt Lake City group scrubbed its Instagram account in the wake of Kirk's assassination. So was this another instance of trans violence? Ed Krassenstein is worried about the backlash.

Imagine being a transgender person in America today with all of the hate and demonization that is being directed at them. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 14, 2025

Yeah, imagine being the most coddled demographic in the country, where your abject mental illness is affirmed as a moral good and an entire political party serves your will, no matter how crazy and dangerous.



Rough scene. https://t.co/337jjLAtAs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2025

Them constantly gaslighting with this "most marginalized group in America" trash is so exhausting. It's all so tiresome. — ActualPatriot (@USAGoodActually) September 14, 2025

Hate to a transgender person is when you don’t praise them for how brave they are. Total narcissism. — Fweedom🇺🇸 (@Fweedom5) September 15, 2025

Trans people competing with cyclists and vegans on who can be the most insufferable crybullies — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) September 14, 2025

The most affirmed group of people on earth while simultaneously being the least deserving. Must be rough. — Eirik Draugsvold (@EirikDraugsvold) September 15, 2025

He literally did the meme. pic.twitter.com/hYshi0zuHY — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) September 14, 2025

They will make mayhem and hurt others if the attention is not kept upon them. They are the most selfish people in my lifetime. It is not good enough for people to leave them alone. They must be validated and celebrated. Or they will kill us. — NotYourJewishMom (@JewMomREDACTED) September 14, 2025

Remember the "Trans Day of Vengeance" after a transgender woman shot little children at a Christian school in Nashville?

Have they tried not k!lling people and stopping the invasion of women's spaces?



Seems like that would be the rational step when faced with a nation pushing back so hard.



But they're mentally ill anyway so rational is a stretch. — Broken Wrd (@BrokenWrd) September 14, 2025

The cool part about this post is the 5 chosen opening words.



“Imagine being a transgender person”.



My brother in Christ, they’re all imagining. — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) September 14, 2025

Imagine being Charlie Kirk's wife and children in America today.

***