Ed Krassenstein Does the Norm Macdonald Meme With Transgender People

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 15, 2025

Despite some still insisting that Charlie Kirk's assassin was an ultra-MAGA conservative from a Donald Trump voting family, we're learning more and more about Tyler Robinson from his family, neighbors, and the FBI. No, Robinson wasn't transgender, but the FBI confirmed he was in a romantic relationship with a transgender-identifying male. The FBI has also taken notice that a large number of social media accounts that seemed to have prior knowledge of "something big" happening on September 10, many are from trans people or organizations. The Armed Queers Salt Lake City group scrubbed its Instagram account in the wake of Kirk's assassination. So was this another instance of trans violence? Ed Krassenstein is worried about the backlash.

Remember the "Trans Day of Vengeance" after a transgender woman shot little children at a Christian school in Nashville?

Imagine being Charlie Kirk's wife and children in America today.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

