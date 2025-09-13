NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Room...
Charlie Kirk Shot by 'Fellow Conservative' Appears at the Top of X's News...
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Journo's Sources Tell Him Tyler Robinson Hated Charlie Kirk Because He Wasn't Conservative...
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Bef...
VIP
Sunday's Promise: Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Faith and the Power of the Gospel
Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an...
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks...
VIP
Rolling Stone Shredded After Whining About People Losing Jobs for 'Criticizing Charlie Kir...
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric

Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie Kirk's

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 13, 2025
Oxford Union

As you certainly know, the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, has had an effect far surpassing America's borders. As we reported, the prime ministers of Italy and Israel both sent their condolences.

Advertisement

The esteemed Oxford Union debating society at the University of Oxford is now part of the mix. Oxford Union President-elect George Abaraonye posted, "CHARLIE KIRK GOT SHOT LET'S F**KING GO" followed by a prayer emoji.

Abaraonye debated Kirk at the Oxford Union in May.

Lara Brown is the commissioning editor at The Spectator:

"The difference is that I had the humility to recognise when I strayed from my core values" — what a hero. Kirk was shot and killed for sticking to his core values, loser.

The Guardian reports that Abaronye "will face disciplinary proceedings for making 'inappropriate remarks' celebrating the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the union has announced on social media."

Ironic that the president-elect of the world's most prestigious debating society, whose message is to promote free speech and intellectual discourse, would celebrate the killing of a man exercising his right to free speech in a debate with students at Utah Valley University.

Recommended

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
Advertisement

"The last bastion of free speech."

Advertisement

Oh no, the Oxford Union has unequivocally condemned Abaronye's WhatsApp post, but we don't see anything about him losing his position as president-elect, let alone being kicked out of the Union and possibly the university itself.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK ELON MUSK MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence
justmindy
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political Opponents
Brett T.
Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Brett T.
'Who Cares?' CNN Analyst Doesn't Think We Know the Message Assassin Was Sending
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Partner Evidence justmindy
Advertisement