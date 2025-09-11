VIP
I Should Have Stayed Off TikTok: The Alarming Response to Charlie Kirk’s Death
What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
VIP
Al Green Blames Trump for Political Violence Because He Once Directed a Specific...
Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated...
Ezra Klein’s Olive Branch to Charlie Kirk Gets Ex-Bernie Staffer Briahna Joy Gray’s...
Jonathan Chait’s Trump Derangement Syndrome: Stage 4, No Cure, Blaming Trump for Everythin...
March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday...
US Naval Academy on Lockdown for a Possible Active Shooter on Campus
Stephen King Quotes Elizabeth Warren’s Callous 'But Trump!' Reaction to Charlie Kirk’s Mur...
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Only People Who Consume Conservative Media Say Political Violence...
MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Has Something ‘Worth Remembering’ About Kash Patel in Wake of...
Babylon Bee Needs Only 5 Words to Perfectly Frame the Dems' Shooting Reaction
ABC News: Trump Did Not Acknowledge Threats Against and Killings of Democrats
'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who...

Oh No: Ireland and Spain Won't Participate in 2026 Eurovision Contest If Israel Does

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 11, 2025

In case you hadn't heard, the Eurovision Song Contest is a big thing in Europe. It's the Olympics of songwriting and performance. The last time it was probably of any relevance to us in the United States was 1974, when ABBA won. Last year, we wrote about how pro-Hamas protesters attacked Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 Nova Music Festival massacre. One protester was caught on video miming a throat-slitting motion.

Advertisement

Now we have some very important news to report. Both Ireland and Spain have said they will not be participating in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is represented.

It even got the "BREAKING NEWS" banner on Sky News in the U.K.

As we reported last month, Irish President Michael D. Higgins was urging the United Nations to invoke Chapter 7, which would authorize international military intervention. Ireland has turned out to be one of the biggest supporters of Hamas.

That was non-binary Irish singer Bambi Thug representing the country in the 2024 competition.

Recommended

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
Advertisement

We're hearing that Spain will boycott the competition as well if Israel sends a representative.

Please, everyone boycott. That will free the hostages.

***

Editor's Note: Europe is lost to massive immigration and its antisemitism.

Help us continue to chronicle their downfall by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL SPAIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
Ezra Klein’s Olive Branch to Charlie Kirk Gets Ex-Bernie Staffer Briahna Joy Gray’s Claws Out
justmindy
Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Murder
Warren Squire
'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who Use Violence to Silence Us
Grateful Calvin
March for Our Lives Founder Says He’s Repeatedly Condemned the ‘School Shooting’ Wednesday, But …
Brett T.
Babylon Bee Needs Only 5 Words to Perfectly Frame the Dems' Shooting Reaction
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death? Brett T.
Advertisement