Oh No: Ireland and Spain Won't Participate in 2026 Eurovision Contest If Israel Does

In case you hadn't heard, the Eurovision Song Contest is a big thing in Europe. It's the Olympics of songwriting and performance. The last time it was probably of any relevance to us in the United States was 1974, when ABBA won. Last year, we wrote about how pro-Hamas protesters attacked Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 Nova Music Festival massacre. One protester was caught on video miming a throat-slitting motion.

Now we have some very important news to report. Both Ireland and Spain have said they will not be participating in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is represented.

BREAKING: Ireland 🇮🇪 will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates. pic.twitter.com/xXUForsxem — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 11, 2025

It even got the "BREAKING NEWS" banner on Sky News in the U.K.

BREAKING: Ireland will not participate in Eurovision if Israel is allowed to take parthttps://t.co/LdcdJcRNy3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 11, 2025

I’m sure we’ll survive — Mark Williams (@markinneswilli) September 11, 2025

Hamas with a karaoke machine says what? — Jonathan Bergdahl (@JonBergdahl) September 11, 2025

As we reported last month, Irish President Michael D. Higgins was urging the United Nations to invoke Chapter 7, which would authorize international military intervention. Ireland has turned out to be one of the biggest supporters of Hamas.

Good job if this is the sort of shite they choose to have represent them pic.twitter.com/3b4nsnENdI — Inconspicuous (@_yeah_but_nah_) September 11, 2025

That was non-binary Irish singer Bambi Thug representing the country in the 2024 competition.

I am heart broken that we will miss the participation of another gargoyle band — Gilad Shai (@Gilad_Shai) September 11, 2025

We're hearing that Spain will boycott the competition as well if Israel sends a representative.

BREAKING: 🇪🇸 SPAIN announces they will WITHDRAW from Eurovision if Israel is permitted to participate



Every country should be doing this! pic.twitter.com/vKXiqdamsh — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) September 10, 2025

Yes that will force Hamas to sue for peace and release the hostages. — Rufus🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@RobertJudd4) September 11, 2025

No one cares what Spain thinks about anything. They are insignificant in the world. — fred gotit (@gotit_fred) September 11, 2025

Carry on like this and Israel will win by default — Paranoid (@ParanoiaRules) September 11, 2025

Please, everyone boycott. That will free the hostages.

***

Editor's Note: Europe is lost to massive immigration and its antisemitism.

