Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

As Twitchy reported, Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk is dead at the age of 31 after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University. Unfortunately, Stephen King thought he had to say something.
The motivation of the man who shot Charlie Kirk isn't clear (although he's probably mentally unstable--duh). What is clear is it was another example of American gun violence.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 10, 2025
What is clear is that King should stay out of it.
Fvck you— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 10, 2025
Leftist gun violence, asshole.— JWF (@JammieWF) September 10, 2025
Fuck you— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 10, 2025
It was one of yours, Steve.— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 10, 2025
It was leftist violence, leftists like you who demonize everyone for the smallest disagreements because you are a giant, murder-fetishizing asshole. https://t.co/KBSZDX1LLX— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2025
If you think any of us are giving up our 2A right of self-defense because leftists keep killing people on the right, you're fucking deluded.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 10, 2025
Fuck all the way out of here.— Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) September 10, 2025
It was another leftist killer inspired by losers like you
You really are a vile twat and an embarrassment to the state of Maine.— Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) September 10, 2025
You are truly a despicable human being— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 10, 2025
What a vile and horrific take.— Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) September 10, 2025
And not at all unexpected.
