Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder

Brett T. | 5:40 PM on September 10, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported, Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk is dead at the age of 31 after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University. Unfortunately, Stephen King thought he had to say something.

What is clear is that King should stay out of it.

And not at all unexpected.

CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE

