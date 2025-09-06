ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids’ Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...
Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to...
Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Axios Helps Former Biden WH Staffers Engage In Some MASSIVE CYA Over Controversial...

Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 06, 2025
Twitchy

Mean tweets are back, baby! And they're not just coming from President Donald Trump. As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Vice President JD Vance buried Brian Krassenstein, who called the bombing of a boat full of Venezuelan narco-terrorists a "war crime." This was Vance's reply:

Krassenstein has since posted a video calling for Vance's impeachment for "cursing him out." We're not going to bother with posting the video, but we will post his first response. We didn't realize he was so fragile.

Yes, his mean tweet that hurt your feelings definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.

We hope Krassenstein's representative has the articles of impeachment ready to go Monday morning. If blowing off Krassenstein's opinion on X isn't grounds for impeachment, what is?

***

 

Editor's Note: Vice President JD Vance is posting mean tweets.

Help us continue to report on the administration's mean tweets.

Tags:

FREE SPEECH JD VANCE

