Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'

Mean tweets are back, baby! And they're not just coming from President Donald Trump. As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Vice President JD Vance buried Brian Krassenstein, who called the bombing of a boat full of Venezuelan narco-terrorists a "war crime." This was Vance's reply:

I don’t give a shit what you call it — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

Krassenstein has since posted a video calling for Vance's impeachment for "cursing him out." We're not going to bother with posting the video, but we will post his first response. We didn't realize he was so fragile.

I think this thread tells you everything you need to know about JD Vance and the way he views law and order.



Pathetic. He should be impeached for this tweet. https://t.co/nHzMeRTLDx pic.twitter.com/210AJLznov — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2025

Yes, his mean tweet that hurt your feelings definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.

His comment isn’t about disregarding law and order. It’s about disregarding your opinion about it. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 6, 2025

Mocking you doesn’t qualify for impeachment 😆 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 6, 2025

I think you're just upset because he embarrassed you — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) September 6, 2025

I think you’re more embarrassed than anything. 😂 — Jammles (@jammles9) September 6, 2025

Bro, he just f*cked you up. We don’t impeach for free speech. That’s for your commie buddies. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 6, 2025

Did he hurt your ovaries? — Mariana (@1836_1845) September 6, 2025

Go cry bro — D (@DIVIDIND) September 6, 2025

You got owned. 🤣☠️ — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) September 6, 2025

You gonna be ok? pic.twitter.com/fROAgfG6cs — Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) September 6, 2025

First time talking to a Marine, Brian? 😂 — Dustin Walters (@SSGDWalters) September 6, 2025

Yeah Brian you take the L on this one



Better luck next time kid — Jac 🇺🇸 (@jacattack556) September 6, 2025

Why so soft? — Rip Griffin (@RipGriffin3) September 6, 2025

Calling for the impeachment of a VP over an X post? Tell me you’re a bitch without telling me you’re a bitch.



Are you not for free speech either? — OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) September 6, 2025

We hope Krassenstein's representative has the articles of impeachment ready to go Monday morning. If blowing off Krassenstein's opinion on X isn't grounds for impeachment, what is?

