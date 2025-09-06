Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'

Mean tweets are back, baby! And they're not just coming from President Donald Trump. As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Vice President JD Vance buried Brian Krassenstein, who called the bombing of a boat full of Venezuelan narco-terrorists a "war crime." This was Vance's reply:
I don’t give a shit what you call it— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025
Krassenstein has since posted a video calling for Vance's impeachment for "cursing him out." We're not going to bother with posting the video, but we will post his first response. We didn't realize he was so fragile.
I think this thread tells you everything you need to know about JD Vance and the way he views law and order.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2025
Pathetic. He should be impeached for this tweet. https://t.co/nHzMeRTLDx pic.twitter.com/210AJLznov
Yes, his mean tweet that hurt your feelings definitely rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.
His comment isn’t about disregarding law and order. It’s about disregarding your opinion about it.— Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 6, 2025
Mocking you doesn’t qualify for impeachment 😆— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 6, 2025
I think you're just upset because he embarrassed you— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) September 6, 2025
September 6, 2025
I think you’re more embarrassed than anything. 😂— Jammles (@jammles9) September 6, 2025
Bro, he just f*cked you up. We don’t impeach for free speech. That’s for your commie buddies.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 6, 2025
Did he hurt your ovaries?— Mariana (@1836_1845) September 6, 2025
Go cry bro— D (@DIVIDIND) September 6, 2025
You got owned. 🤣☠️— Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) September 6, 2025
You gonna be ok? pic.twitter.com/fROAgfG6cs— Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) September 6, 2025
First time talking to a Marine, Brian? 😂— Dustin Walters (@SSGDWalters) September 6, 2025
Yeah Brian you take the L on this one— Jac 🇺🇸 (@jacattack556) September 6, 2025
Better luck next time kid
Why so soft?— Rip Griffin (@RipGriffin3) September 6, 2025
Calling for the impeachment of a VP over an X post? Tell me you’re a bitch without telling me you’re a bitch.— OutlawPatriot (@OutlawPatriotX) September 6, 2025
Are you not for free speech either?
We hope Krassenstein's representative has the articles of impeachment ready to go Monday morning. If blowing off Krassenstein's opinion on X isn't grounds for impeachment, what is?
***
Editor's Note: Vice President JD Vance is posting mean tweets.
