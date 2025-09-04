Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife

The insistence on bodycams after the Black Lives Matter movement was to catch those racist police in the act. As we've demonstrated in many posts, however, bodycams have proved to be indispensable, showing just how much restraint police officers demonstrate when dealing with crazy people. Take, for example, the body and dash cam video of a police officer shooting a "community leader" who was the executive director of a non-profit focused on helping at-risk kids and preventing teen violence:

Narrative: Black community leader kiIIed by police on the highway



Bodycam: pic.twitter.com/MEceAZjPh3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2025

Now we have new bodycam footage of a woman in Florida getting out of her car and charging a police officer with a 16-inch knife.

NEW: Florida woman shot while charging at a police officer with a 16-inch fillet knife after being pulled over.



New bodycam footage released by the Port Saint Joe Police Department shows 41-year-old Tikila Walker charging at an officer.



Walker had allegedly been involved in… pic.twitter.com/vXBnvTm7b9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

The post continues:

… multiple hit-and-run incidents leading up to the altercation. Port Saint Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says officers tried to disarm the woman with a taser, which was unsuccessful. Walker was shot twice, once in the right arm and once in the pelvis. She survived the incident. Walker is being charged with aggravated assault with a de*dly weapon on a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest with violence.

“Her life was stolen by police!”



Thank goodness for bodycams these days. Without them, we’d probably be watching another city go up in flames and a shopping mall get looted. pic.twitter.com/vx7zaBwSbE — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) September 4, 2025

Reminds me of this classic 💀pic.twitter.com/dG7ERuxHcp — NO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Viralvid_89) September 3, 2025

I'm assembling a team pic.twitter.com/wGbEI0kekH — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) September 3, 2025

Don't charge at a police officer with a knife.



...why is this even remotely controversial? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 3, 2025

BLM demanded that cops wear body cameras, and all it showed is that police are, in fact, in the right most of the time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

It's funny how everyone fought for police body cams because they thought it would be protecting THEM from police misuse of force but it actually ends up helping the police by allowing them to show the crazies they deal with. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 3, 2025

OMG she’s still being loud and wrong after shot — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) September 3, 2025

Those body cameras did not work out like they expected. Thank God this officer is alive. I know it’s something that no one would wanna do, but he did what he had to. — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 3, 2025

Found the full video pic.twitter.com/bEIYS0npoA — CLIPS (@yourclipss) September 3, 2025

Attempted suicide on her part, bringing a knife to a gun fight is next level delusion. — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) September 3, 2025

Bodycams are AWESOME. The mass media spin always* turns out to be anti-law enforcement lies. — John Bind (@johnbind2) September 3, 2025

Bodycams are a gift from God — Jack (@jackunheard) September 3, 2025

As we said above, they show just how much restraint law enforcement has when faced with violence.

That was a big knife:

Charging a cop (or pretty much anybody that has a gun) with a knife like that will get you shot 10 times out of 10. pic.twitter.com/sokQXB0NSp — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) September 3, 2025

