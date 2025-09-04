Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the...
Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Bodycam

The insistence on bodycams after the Black Lives Matter movement was to catch those racist police in the act. As we've demonstrated in many posts, however, bodycams have proved to be indispensable, showing just how much restraint police officers demonstrate when dealing with crazy people. Take, for example, the body and dash cam video of a police officer shooting a "community leader" who was the executive director of a non-profit focused on helping at-risk kids and preventing teen violence:

Now we have new bodycam footage of a woman in Florida getting out of her car and charging a police officer with a 16-inch knife.

The post continues:

… multiple hit-and-run incidents leading up to the altercation.

Port Saint Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says officers tried to disarm the woman with a taser, which was unsuccessful.

Walker was shot twice, once in the right arm and once in the pelvis. She survived the incident.

Walker is being charged with aggravated assault with a de*dly weapon on a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest with violence.

As we said above, they show just how much restraint law enforcement has when faced with violence.

That was a big knife:

