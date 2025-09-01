NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr

As we reported last week, the CDC's Demetre C. Daskalakis, the leather daddy who couldn't bring himself to advise against "risky" behavior during the Monkeypox epidemic, resigned dramatically, saying he was "unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health." Scientific reality like "pregnant people," right?

Now, 51 former intelligence experts — no, make that 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists — no, wait, nine former CDC directors have published a guest essay in the New York Times, issuing "a rare public rebuke" of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

NINE former CDC Directors spanning every administration from Carter to Trump, have issued a rare public rebuke of RFK Jr., warning of the harm his rhetoric and attacks on public health is doing. Their message: this is a time to rally to protect the health of every American. pic.twitter.com/ju82XfQtqC — Dr. Catharine Young (@DrCatharineY) September 1, 2025

They write:

Mr. Kennedy has fired thousands of federal health workers and severely weakened programs designed to protect Americans from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, lead poisoning, injury, violence and more. Amid the largest measles outbreak in the United States in a generation, he’s focused on unproven treatments while downplaying vaccines. He canceled investments in promising medical research that will leave us ill prepared for future health emergencies. He replaced experts on federal health advisory committees with unqualified individuals who share his dangerous and unscientific views. He announced the end of U.S. support for global vaccination programs that protect millions of children and keep Americans safe, citing flawed research and making inaccurate statements. And he championed federal legislation that will cause millions of people with health insurance through Medicaid to lose their coverage.

The largest measles outbreak? That couldn't be from letting millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens cross into the country and bringing the disease with them.

You couldn’t find 51? That’s the magic expert number. pic.twitter.com/VJsSlUM1Dz — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 1, 2025

Maybe they shouldn’t have decided BLM protests were okay but a funeral for my dad too unsafe to allow during COVID. Or that orgies were okay during monkeypox.



Everything that is happening at the CDC today is a direct result of what they’ve done re: COVID and monkeypox. https://t.co/3f05XweYRx — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 1, 2025

Remember when they made aisles in the grocery store one-way, but also said that it was OK to go about and join a Black Lives Matter protest because "racism is a public health crisis" as well as COVID.

Oh look, the same “experts” who told us masks worked, lockdowns saved lives, and the jab stopped transmission are now lecturing us on “protecting health.” The CDC wrecked trust all by themselves, RFK Jr. just pointed it out. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 1, 2025

After seeing their work this is a ringing endorsement of RFK — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) September 1, 2025

We should abolish the CDC. — Tim OConnor, The Freedom Variant (@TimforSenate) September 1, 2025

Here's a quick translation:



"Nine former CDC Directors spanning every administration from Carter to Trump realize that the truth about vaccine safety is finally going to come out and they're terrified they'll be held accountable for covering it up for 50 years." — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) September 1, 2025

This reveals the depth of the corruption.



As we suspected, the corruption began in the 1970s. This further confirms that point. — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) September 1, 2025

Oh Lord, not the 9 official experts letter trick. We're still laughing at the 51 intelligence experts letter.



Someone needs to find the left a new playbook. And Dr. Young, bad look for you to be promoting this nonsense. — Contrarian Owl (@ContrarianOwl) September 1, 2025

These previous directors all failed. It sounds like they think the failing should continue indefinitely. — Flagler27 (@crandald) September 1, 2025

I don't think you're making the point you think you're making 🤡 — There Is No Spoon 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 (@javastorm) September 1, 2025

Yeah, I'm not going to listen to this guy. pic.twitter.com/xQVSl1dxPZ — StrongSage (@SSage61293) September 1, 2025

The center for disease.

Are these the same directors who presided over the biggest decline of American health in history? — Airborne Hillbilly (@sidburymafia) September 1, 2025

Pharma consultants? — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) September 1, 2025

"rare" public rebuke



Sure, never seen that before. — AD (@afdevine_) September 1, 2025

“We ran the CDC” is probably one of the most disqualifying statements, ever. — You’re On Your Own - YOYO🇺🇸 (@hemlockview) September 1, 2025

Americans' health has been on the decline ever since. Forgive us if we've lost confidence in the people who said the COVID vaccine would prevent its spread and just made up the "six-foot social distancing" guideline.

***





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

