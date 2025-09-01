Cry Us a River to the Sea: Toronto Leftist Gets WRECKED for Call...
NINE Former CDC Directors Issue 'Rare Public Rebuke' of RFK Jr

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported last week, the CDC's Demetre C. Daskalakis, the leather daddy who couldn't bring himself to advise against "risky" behavior during the Monkeypox epidemic, resigned dramatically, saying he was "unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health." Scientific reality like "pregnant people," right?

Now, 51 former intelligence experts — no, make that 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists — no, wait, nine former CDC directors have published a guest essay in the New York Times, issuing "a rare public rebuke" of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

They write:

Mr. Kennedy has fired thousands of federal health workers and severely weakened programs designed to protect Americans from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, lead poisoning, injury, violence and more. Amid the largest measles outbreak in the United States in a generation, he’s focused on unproven treatments while downplaying vaccines. He canceled investments in promising medical research that will leave us ill prepared for future health emergencies. He replaced experts on federal health advisory committees with unqualified individuals who share his dangerous and unscientific views. He announced the end of U.S. support for global vaccination programs that protect millions of children and keep Americans safe, citing flawed research and making inaccurate statements. And he championed federal legislation that will cause millions of people with health insurance through Medicaid to lose their coverage.

The largest measles outbreak? That couldn't be from letting millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens cross into the country and bringing the disease with them.

Remember when they made aisles in the grocery store one-way, but also said that it was OK to go about and join a Black Lives Matter protest because "racism is a public health crisis" as well as COVID.

The center for disease.

Americans' health has been on the decline ever since. Forgive us if we've lost confidence in the people who said the COVID vaccine would prevent its spread and just made up the "six-foot social distancing" guideline.

***


Tags:

COVID-19 HEALTHCARE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. VACCINES

