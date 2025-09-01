Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You...
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

If you're a Twitchy VIP member (and you should be), you'll know that this editor writes a lot about the U.K. As we reported recently, the "far-right" Elon Musk joined the "Operation: Raise the Colours" movement by posting the Cross of St. George, the flag of England. Operation: Raise the Colours has seen native Britons proudly flying the English flag, with municipal government following close behind, removing all of the flags from city lamp posts and power-washing white roundabouts on which naughty Britons have painted the red stripes representing their country.

This editor had to listen to this TV report to ensure that the post wasn't a parody. If you thought AWFLs were strictly limited to the United States, you were wrong. Watch as this Irish woman complains about the Irish flying the Tricolour.

Yes, a flag marks territory. The territory is Ireland. Notice how the AWFL refers to waves of unvetted migrants from Muslim countries as "our new neighbors."

It's funny they couldn't find anyone from those "far-right" anti-migrant groups to comment on the story.

Anti-immigrant? No. Anti-fake "asylum-seeker"? Yes.

So the Dublin City Council has to deal with the problem of people flying the Irish flag.

No, you see, flying the flag is just a means of intimidating their new neighbors.

They're flying above the Dublin City Council building by the looks of it. How long until they rectify that?

***

