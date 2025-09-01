Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags

If you're a Twitchy VIP member (and you should be), you'll know that this editor writes a lot about the U.K. As we reported recently, the "far-right" Elon Musk joined the "Operation: Raise the Colours" movement by posting the Cross of St. George, the flag of England. Operation: Raise the Colours has seen native Britons proudly flying the English flag, with municipal government following close behind, removing all of the flags from city lamp posts and power-washing white roundabouts on which naughty Britons have painted the red stripes representing their country.

Advertisement

This editor had to listen to this TV report to ensure that the post wasn't a parody. If you thought AWFLs were strictly limited to the United States, you were wrong. Watch as this Irish woman complains about the Irish flying the Tricolour.

According to Dublin City Council, flying the Irish flag in Ireland means you support English nationalism.



These people have lost their minds. pic.twitter.com/zHp3eOM3td — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) September 1, 2025

Yes, a flag marks territory. The territory is Ireland. Notice how the AWFL refers to waves of unvetted migrants from Muslim countries as "our new neighbors."

It's funny they couldn't find anyone from those "far-right" anti-migrant groups to comment on the story.

Anti-immigrant? No. Anti-fake "asylum-seeker"? Yes.

So the Dublin City Council has to deal with the problem of people flying the Irish flag.

They’re lamenting Irish flags marking territory… in Ireland? We have a lot of Irish people and pubs and parades in America and they love their flag. Weird that there are Irish people in Ireland that don’t. 🇮🇪 — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) September 1, 2025

If loving your country offends your government, you need a new government. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) September 1, 2025

Showing your patriotism will soon be illegal. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) September 1, 2025

Mine is flying, do something about it — Johnny.Sonic $S 💥 🇮🇪 (@JohnnySonic_) September 1, 2025

Mark territory? It's Irish territory, sorry should we fly a trans flag instead ? — Johnny.Sonic $S 💥 🇮🇪 (@JohnnySonic_) September 1, 2025

God forbid you take pride in your nations flag… 🫠 — Tom W Brown (@SimplyTom) September 1, 2025

No, you see, flying the flag is just a means of intimidating their new neighbors.

But they’ve no problem with any of this nonsense. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/RUoPVRlzMa — 2Steps (@2STEPSHURLEY) September 1, 2025

The Dublin City Council is clearly woke EU marxist and invader controlled… — dale (@dale37844138) September 1, 2025

You want to hear hateful rhetoric listen to what the Muslim immigrants are calling for! Wake up — Patrick (@Bgyankeefan) September 1, 2025

That is an odd take on the country’s official flag. — Ref sch (@Refsch) September 1, 2025

They're flying above the Dublin City Council building by the looks of it. How long until they rectify that?

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.