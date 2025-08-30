Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist

We don't know if Rosie O'Donnell is posting her "Thursday ramble" from her new home in Ireland, but maybe the news doesn't travel as quickly over there as it does here. We'd think AI generated this, but AI wouldn't have made her look this bad. O'Donnell shared her deep thoughts about the school shooting at Assumption Catholic School in Minneapolis, noting that the shooter was a "white guy, Republican, MAGA person" and a white supremacist. That would explain shooting up a school that appeared to be all white.

Advertisement

Rosie O’Donnell falsely says the Minneapolis trans attacker was a “Republican, MAGA person, white supremacist.”



Rosie has a daughter who identities as they/them so you can see why Rosie ignores that the attacker was leftist and trans.



Rosie can’t face reality.



(rosie on TT) pic.twitter.com/tquNQEU7Mt — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

She misgendered….. — Gina (@ginapooch) August 29, 2025

Yeah, she did. She said it was a "white guy."

We would have liked the clip to have gone on long enough to hear if O'Donnell referred to the MAGA shooter by their preferred pronouns.

Did we mention that the shooter was trans and had "Kill Donald Trump" and "Kill Trump Now" written on his rifle scope and on a magazine, as well as the phrase "Israel must fall"? Yes, definitely MAGA.

Who wants to tell him? — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 29, 2025

Rosie O'Donnell is batshit crazy. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2025

Rosie O’Donnell is insane. — JJ HAWK (@JJHAWK747199) August 29, 2025

We do give her credit, though, for being one of two celebrities who actually followed through and left the country after Donald Trump was re-elected.

Maybe someone should show her the magazine. — RedTex (@Tex930335117Red) August 29, 2025

They ignore the facts pic.twitter.com/gbMiFQfPDn — Dean Dreamcatcher🇺🇸✝️♋️ (@DreamDeano) August 29, 2025

pic.twitter.com/6wK47IMJsQ — Stop the Earth I want to get off! (IFBAP) (@RaffiKalem54397) August 29, 2025

In other words, she's 100 per cent wrong, lying, or both. That's not surprising because liberals do it all the time. — Jim Crooks (@JimCrooks7) August 29, 2025

I'm sure she'll issue a retraction and an apology, right? — CAP'N SCALAWAG (@CAPNSCALAWAG) August 29, 2025

I and so tired of people outright lying. Be honest and maybe we can solve a problem for once. — D M (@Davva3601) August 29, 2025

Again, maybe the Irish newspapers are a little behind in their reporting, so she didn't know about the "Kill Trump Now" messages on the shooter's rifle — the white supremacist MAGA shooter who shot up a Catholic school.

•••