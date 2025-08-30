Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist

The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins...
Brett T. | 5:10 PM on August 30, 2025
meme

We don't know if Rosie O'Donnell is posting her "Thursday ramble" from her new home in Ireland, but maybe the news doesn't travel as quickly over there as it does here. We'd think AI generated this, but AI wouldn't have made her look this bad. O'Donnell shared her deep thoughts about the school shooting at Assumption Catholic School in Minneapolis, noting that the shooter was a "white guy, Republican, MAGA person" and a white supremacist. That would explain shooting up a school that appeared to be all white.

Yeah, she did. She said it was a "white guy." 

We would have liked the clip to have gone on long enough to hear if O'Donnell referred to the MAGA shooter by their preferred pronouns.

Did we mention that the shooter was trans and had "Kill Donald Trump" and "Kill  Trump Now" written on his rifle scope and on a magazine, as well as the phrase "Israel must fall"? Yes, definitely MAGA.

We do give her credit, though, for being one of two celebrities who actually followed through and left the country after Donald Trump was re-elected.

Again, maybe the Irish newspapers are a little behind in their reporting, so she didn't know about the "Kill Trump Now" messages on the shooter's rifle — the white supremacist MAGA shooter who shot up a Catholic school.

