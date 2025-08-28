Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State

The chyron that the local Fox affiliate chose to run with this story is ironic: "CA Gov. Newsom Addresses Statewide Crime." Gavin Newsom's been flooding X with posts citing the violent crime statistics in other states; red states in particular. Never mind that the crime is taking place in blue cities long run by Democrat mayors.

Newsom has been claiming that crime is lower in California than in all of these other states. Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to give him a hand by describing MacArthur Park, overrun with drugs and the homeless, as a great family picnic spot. But now Newsom is finally turning his attention to his own state, and deploying his own stormtroopers to crack down on crime in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

After spending the last two weeks attacking President Trump for deploying the National Guard in DC, Gavin Newsom just announced that he is deploying California Highway Patrol officers across the state to crack down on crime. pic.twitter.com/J7j8xr5efy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

The first step is admitting you have a crime problem.

Guess Newsom's hypocrisy knows no bounds. Sad! — Meta (@metansangames) August 28, 2025

Copying Trump?



wannabe /wŏn′ə-bē″, wôn′-/



One who imitates the behavior, customs, or dress of an admired person or group.

A product designed to imitate the qualities or characteristics of something. — Donna Marie (@sabback) August 28, 2025

He has been copying Donald Trump a lot lately, from his press office parodying Trump's social media style to setting up an online store selling "Make America Gavin Again" merchandise.

Isn't this fascism? — North Shore Enthusiast 🇺🇸 (@basedoahu) August 28, 2025

It's Gavin's own way of saying that Trump is right about everything. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) August 28, 2025

He wants Trump out so he can hide his illegals. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) August 28, 2025

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) August 28, 2025

Learning from the best. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) August 28, 2025

Looks like someone tied his hands to the desk. 😂 — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) August 28, 2025

His advisers have told him to cool it with the jazz hands.

He is trying so hard to keep his hands together! 🤣 — Grace (@DCPCJF) August 28, 2025

They know they are losing — Donna Marie (@don93167) August 28, 2025

More crime isn't polling well?

Is he actually going to let the police do their jobs for once? I don't believe it — StarlessSky (@gigglinghowl) August 28, 2025

That's the problem. Even if he lets law enforcement off the chain to actually make arrests, the Soros district attorneys will just escort criminals through the revolving door.

