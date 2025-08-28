CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...
BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
VIP
Zizian Trans Cult's Deadly Rampage: Media Embargo Hides Violence You Never Heard About
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Wa...

Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 28, 2025
Office of California Governor via AP

The chyron that the local Fox affiliate chose to run with this story is ironic: "CA Gov. Newsom Addresses Statewide Crime." Gavin Newsom's been flooding X with posts citing the violent crime statistics in other states; red states in particular. Never mind that the crime is taking place in blue cities long run by Democrat mayors.

Advertisement

Newsom has been claiming that crime is lower in California than in all of these other states. Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to give him a hand by describing MacArthur Park, overrun with drugs and the homeless, as a great family picnic spot. But now Newsom is finally turning his attention to his own state, and deploying his own stormtroopers to crack down on crime in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

The first step is admitting you have a crime problem.

He has been copying Donald Trump a lot lately, from his press office parodying Trump's social media style to setting up an online store selling "Make America Gavin Again" merchandise.

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Advertisement

His advisers have told him to cool it with the jazz hands.

More crime isn't polling well?

That's the problem. Even if he lets law enforcement off the chain to actually make arrests, the Soros district attorneys will just escort criminals through the revolving door.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Brett T.
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Brett T.
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police Brett T.
Advertisement