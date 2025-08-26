Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military Members

We've been through this before with people who should know better. A little over a week ago, the Rapid Response 47 team quoted President Donald Trump promising to end mail-in voting:
.@POTUS: "We're going to end mail-in voting — it's a FRAUD." pic.twitter.com/uzhmbhtNTv— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025
Rep. Ruben Gallego was one of the first to proclaim that Trump didn't want overseas military personnel to vote. "They put their lives on the line for us, but Trump doesn’t think they deserve to vote," he posted. X users tried to educate Gallego on the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting, but we're sure he didn't bother to read the comments to his post.
Now, failed congressional candidate and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is echoing Gallego, even though as former military, she ought to know better.
Doing this would also block millions of our military members and their spouses from voting. https://t.co/fOfWYWPvXO— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 26, 2025
How many times do we have to go over this?
Amy knows good and well there are provisions for military and overseas votes.— A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 26, 2025
That’s not the issue.
The issue is mass mail-in fraud that dilutes the voice of the American people.
The American vote must remain supreme… so why does she want to block accountability and open…
"… and open the door to chaos?"
Absentee voting is completely different than mail-in voting!— Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) August 26, 2025
Not a singe military member would be impacted!
Absentee voting is ≠ mail in ballots but you knew that— @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) August 26, 2025
Oh don’t worry. They can vote by absentee. They don’t need fraudulent mail in ballots.— PresMom3 (@Mom3Pres) August 26, 2025
There is a difference in "absentee ballot" and no excuse mail in voting. We have always had the former.— Tom Finnell (@d2fl) August 26, 2025
Yo genius pic.twitter.com/QKN245vCSk— The Garbage Man (aka Mr. Deplorable) (@Bailey234747192) August 26, 2025
Mail-in ballots are when the state sends multiple ballots to your home, addressed to people who don't live there anymore or who have passed away.
Nonsense.— Ironball (@Ironball_T) August 26, 2025
Absentee voting by the military overseas is as old as the military.
Thanks for the uninformed ignoramus take.— Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) August 26, 2025
Absentee voting would still exist as it did before vote by mail.
Are you a liar or a moron? That is the only two options. @POTUS has no plans to stop absentee voting.— Doug (@dwpks1965) August 26, 2025
Once again, for the people in the back:— Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) August 26, 2025
Absentee voting is not the same as mail in voting.
You are either blatantly lying or a moron.— Geddy's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) August 26, 2025
On second thought, both.
You're a week late on your dem talking points. Try to catch up.— GeneralBalzsack (@Steve52944029) August 26, 2025
Yeah, we've already been over this. Overseas military will be able to vote by absentee ballot, just as they always have.
