Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military Members

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We've been through this before with people who should know better. A little over a week ago, the Rapid Response 47 team quoted President Donald Trump promising to end mail-in voting:

Rep. Ruben Gallego was one of the first to proclaim that Trump didn't want overseas military personnel to vote. "They put their lives on the line for us, but Trump doesn’t think they deserve to vote," he posted. X users tried to educate Gallego on the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting, but we're sure he didn't bother to read the comments to his post.

Now, failed congressional candidate and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is echoing Gallego, even though as former military, she ought to know better.

How many times do we have to go over this?

"… and open the door to chaos?"

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
Mail-in ballots are when the state sends multiple ballots to your home, addressed to people who don't live there anymore or who have passed away.

Yeah, we've already been over this. Overseas military will be able to vote by absentee ballot, just as they always have.

