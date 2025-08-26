Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military Members

We've been through this before with people who should know better. A little over a week ago, the Rapid Response 47 team quoted President Donald Trump promising to end mail-in voting:

.@POTUS: "We're going to end mail-in voting — it's a FRAUD." pic.twitter.com/uzhmbhtNTv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Rep. Ruben Gallego was one of the first to proclaim that Trump didn't want overseas military personnel to vote. "They put their lives on the line for us, but Trump doesn’t think they deserve to vote," he posted. X users tried to educate Gallego on the difference between mail-in voting and absentee voting, but we're sure he didn't bother to read the comments to his post.

Now, failed congressional candidate and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath is echoing Gallego, even though as former military, she ought to know better.

Doing this would also block millions of our military members and their spouses from voting. https://t.co/fOfWYWPvXO — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 26, 2025

How many times do we have to go over this?

Amy knows good and well there are provisions for military and overseas votes.



That’s not the issue.



The issue is mass mail-in fraud that dilutes the voice of the American people.



The American vote must remain supreme… so why does she want to block accountability and open… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 26, 2025

"… and open the door to chaos?"

Absentee voting is completely different than mail-in voting!



Not a singe military member would be impacted! — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) August 26, 2025

Absentee voting is ≠ mail in ballots but you knew that — @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) August 26, 2025

Oh don’t worry. They can vote by absentee. They don’t need fraudulent mail in ballots. — PresMom3 (@Mom3Pres) August 26, 2025

There is a difference in "absentee ballot" and no excuse mail in voting. We have always had the former. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) August 26, 2025

Yo genius pic.twitter.com/QKN245vCSk — The Garbage Man (aka Mr. Deplorable) (@Bailey234747192) August 26, 2025

Mail-in ballots are when the state sends multiple ballots to your home, addressed to people who don't live there anymore or who have passed away.

Nonsense.

Absentee voting by the military overseas is as old as the military. — Ironball (@Ironball_T) August 26, 2025

Thanks for the uninformed ignoramus take.



Absentee voting would still exist as it did before vote by mail. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) August 26, 2025

Are you a liar or a moron? That is the only two options. @POTUS has no plans to stop absentee voting. — Doug (@dwpks1965) August 26, 2025

Once again, for the people in the back:



Absentee voting is not the same as mail in voting. — Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) August 26, 2025

You are either blatantly lying or a moron.



On second thought, both. — Geddy's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) August 26, 2025

You're a week late on your dem talking points. Try to catch up. — GeneralBalzsack (@Steve52944029) August 26, 2025

Yeah, we've already been over this. Overseas military will be able to vote by absentee ballot, just as they always have.

