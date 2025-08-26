Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal' Firing

As Twitchy reported earlier today, former Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook insisted that she was not resigning from her post. She's not … she's already been fired by President Trump for cause: mortgage fraud. Now POLITICO's Kyle Cheney is reporting that Cook's attorney, Abbe Lowell, says a lawsuit is on the horizon over Trump's "illegal" firing of Cook. That didn't take long.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Lisa Cook's attorney Abbe Lowell says a lawsuit is coming soon on President Trump's "illegal" attempt to fire her from the Federal Reserve board. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 26, 2025

Abbe is ramping up the ambulance chaser vibe. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) August 26, 2025

Poor Abbe Lowell thinks she is going to get a pardon too. — FREEDOM2025Jams@buildamericaup (@Jamsbuildameri1) August 26, 2025

My bet is that the lawsuit doesn't happen...



"They" REALLY don't want the court decision that opens this particular Pandora's box. — Insolent Insol (@JGe179595) August 26, 2025

Discovery should be fun — Joey Rats 🇺🇸 (@rats_joe) August 26, 2025

Is Lowell going to argue that she didn't commit mortgage fraud, or that it wasn't sufficient cause for her firing? That first one is going to be interesting.

They all use the same lawyer. He's Lie-tisha's lawyer too — JWS08050 (@jws08050) August 26, 2025

And Hunter Biden's lawyer.

Abbe Lowell is one busy lawyer — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) August 26, 2025

The good news is that we will get soon an official ruling on whether the Fed is Constitutional and under the executive branch or … not. https://t.co/J3V7JbNLnB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 26, 2025

Trump has very smartly boxed them in on this one. It’s a lose-lose situation for the Fed and a win-epic win situation for us. — Airborne RxDr (@AirborneRxDr) August 26, 2025

That’s awesome! I’m thinking Trump may have made this move just to test the constitutionality. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Steel Magnolia (@Rachel22Queen) August 26, 2025

This is gonna get INTERESTING! 👀 — FoxyStiletto (@FoxyStiletto89) August 26, 2025

Yes, it is.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.