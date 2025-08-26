CREEPY: Michigan Dem Tells Kids to Message Her on TikTok and She'll Help...
Federal Reserve Governor's Attorney Abbe Lowell Says a Lawsuit Is Coming After 'Illegal' Firing

Brett T. | 4:50 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier today, former Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook insisted that she was not resigning from her post. She's not … she's already been fired by President Trump for cause: mortgage fraud. Now POLITICO's Kyle Cheney is reporting that Cook's attorney, Abbe Lowell, says a lawsuit is on the horizon over Trump's "illegal" firing of Cook. That didn't take long.

Is Lowell going to argue that she didn't commit mortgage fraud, or that it wasn't sufficient cause for her firing? That first one is going to be interesting.

And Hunter Biden's lawyer.

Yes, it is.

