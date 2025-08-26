Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old...
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs of Safes

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been doing great work declassifying documents implicating people, including Barack Obama, James Clapper, James Comey, and John Brennan, in pushing the Russian collusion hoax. President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting on Tuesday at which Gabbard confirmed that these documents were found in burn bags.

Let's get moving on that.

We can only hope so. How great would it be to see Clapper or Brennan dragged off by the feds during a segment on CNN or MSNBC?

It seems the members of the Biden administration forgot to burn the contents of all the burn bags they had stashed. Now let's see some arrests. It's all right there in the declassified documents.

***

DONALD TRUMP TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

