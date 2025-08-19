Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Trump’s Takeover of DC Is a Display of White Power

Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

We don't know who the bald bobblehead interviewing Rep. LaMonica McIver is — we're pretty sure it's Mark Elias — but he seems to fully agree with her that President Donald Trump is displaying "white power" by threatening to do to blue cities with black mayors what he's done to Washington, D.C. — crack down on crime. We're not sure why McIver isn't in jail right now for assaulting an ICE agent on video.

She also says Trump is targeting sanctuary cities that "support immigration"; i.e., harbor criminal illegal aliens.

We've seen a lot of interviews with black residents of D.C. asking for more troops. As Blazemedia pointed out, those protesting in D.C. are all white and probably don't even live there:

It's like Willie Sutton said when asked why he robbed banks, "because that's where the money is." Send in the National Guard where the crime is … and yes, that's very often, but not always, cities with black mayors. We're certain Trump would be happy to crack down on crime in blue cities with white mayors.

