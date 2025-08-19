Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Trump’s Takeover of DC Is a Display of White Power

We don't know who the bald bobblehead interviewing Rep. LaMonica McIver is — we're pretty sure it's Mark Elias — but he seems to fully agree with her that President Donald Trump is displaying "white power" by threatening to do to blue cities with black mayors what he's done to Washington, D.C. — crack down on crime. We're not sure why McIver isn't in jail right now for assaulting an ICE agent on video.

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver: “When [President Trump] says oh you know it's liberation day and all of these things, those are ways of him saying oh its white power, it’s what I want to do, those are racist remarks.” pic.twitter.com/7JLho4EDJx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2025

She also says Trump is targeting sanctuary cities that "support immigration"; i.e., harbor criminal illegal aliens.

Democrat Rep LaMonica McIver says Trump making D.C. safer is racist and symbolizes “white power.” pic.twitter.com/gwGMIsoWYa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2025

This further proves my point that the demand for racism far outweighs the supply. — Del Newberry (@delnewberry5) August 18, 2025

Well, if nothing else, the Trump presidency has somehow induced many, many elected leftists to reveal themselves as the imbeciles that they are. — MetaCognetic (@MetaCognetic) August 18, 2025

How does that make sense at all? I’ve seen every kind of person excited about him making it safe. — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 18, 2025

We've seen a lot of interviews with black residents of D.C. asking for more troops. As Blazemedia pointed out, those protesting in D.C. are all white and probably don't even live there:

Not a single African American protesting a safe Washington DC..



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/J6OsUZhqXd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 17, 2025

Always making everything about race 🙄. Disgusting. — The Cheeky Pundit (@TheCheekyPundit) August 18, 2025

Don't want to hear any word from this criminal. — Lisa Kaiser Hickey (@lkhickey) August 18, 2025

Oh shut the fuck up with this stupid race baiting shit. He’s focused on waaaay more important things right now. She might focus, however, on her incoming prison sentence. — Down at the Pub🍺 (@AmberLeigh63210) August 18, 2025

It's like Willie Sutton said when asked why he robbed banks, "because that's where the money is." Send in the National Guard where the crime is … and yes, that's very often, but not always, cities with black mayors. We're certain Trump would be happy to crack down on crime in blue cities with white mayors.

