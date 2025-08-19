Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They Don’t Have to Compete

While we wait for MS NOW to renegotiate Joy Reid's contract and put her back on the air, she's been keeping busy with podcasts and such. And if you thought she was racist on air, she really holds nothing back on TikTok. As we reported on Monday, she said on a podcast that "whites can't invent anything" and have to steal from blacks. Like what? Well, rock and roll. Elvis stole it from blacks.

Advertisement

Elvis credited black artists throughout his career, did wonders for civil rights, and he did not "steal" Hound Dog from Big Mama Thornton. She recorded it first -- but it was written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, two white guys.



Reid is an idiot, a continuing series. https://t.co/Gb0fZjqlig — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 19, 2025

Reid was back at it on her own podcast, explaining that the reason the Trump administration is deporting all of the black and brown people is that people like the incompetent members of his Cabinet don't have to compete.

Joy Reid is now wrongly saying President Trump is deporting all black and brown people so white people don’t have to compete with them.



She’s mad affirmative action, DEI, and wokeness are being shut down.



Good. That’s how know they’re being shut down.



(joyreidofficial on TT) pic.twitter.com/ciN0xIh9Xf — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 19, 2025

It's staggering how long MSNBC kept this person on the air and kept paying her upwards of a million dollars for her insight.

Mentally ill woman on full display here. Move along. — James Porter (@JamesPorte97114) August 19, 2025

If Justine Bateman were here to do one of her video critiques, she'd probably advise Reid to back off from the camera a little bit so she doesn't look so clownish.

What a load of racist crap... — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) August 19, 2025

She's a terrible racist. — Nancy Nuzzo (@Nnuzzini2) August 19, 2025

Joy is so irrelevant these days — Florida Native 63 (@FLNative63va) August 19, 2025

DEI was not competition. It was a charity for recipients who didn't need it. — MojiGirlRocks (@MojiGirlRocks) August 19, 2025

Well, can’t say I’m surprised at how low this talk show parasite will be to become relevant again. — Chris Ryan (@Ryan46933) August 19, 2025

She is way to ugly to be that close to the camera — Russ O. (@Russ_2_9) August 19, 2025

I’m perplexed as to why her show was cancelled. — Driving While Josh (@DrvingWhileJosh) August 19, 2025

Until this moron’s compensation matches the value of her contribution to society, our system is broken. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) August 19, 2025

Advertisement

I simply can't believe this articulate, well spoken woman of color got fired from MSNBC. She was one of the bright stars in political news and punditry. 🙄 — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) August 19, 2025

I'm glad they fired her. She is the most toxic black person in the media. — onaturalia: I noticed 👍 (@onaturalia) August 19, 2025

No lies detected there. We always debate whether to give Reid the oxygen or just ignore her, but it still astounds us that she held down a job as the host of her own show on a cable "news" network in prime time.

Has MS NOW called her yet?

***