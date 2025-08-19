Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking...
Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of...
Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected...
Gov. Newsoms Deadly Policies Have Now Killed More Than Just His Chances at...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Trump’s Takeover of DC Is a Display of White...
Heroic Texas House Dem Refuses to Leave, Sleeps Overnight at Her Desk in...
Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murde...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January...
Speak Up: J.K. Rowling ENDS Hateful Troll With Amusing Reply
X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet...
Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk

Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They Don’t Have to Compete

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 19, 2025
Twitter

While we wait for MS NOW to renegotiate Joy Reid's contract and put her back on the air, she's been keeping busy with podcasts and such. And if you thought she was racist on air, she really holds nothing back on TikTok. As we reported on Monday, she said on a podcast that "whites can't invent anything" and have to steal from blacks. Like what? Well, rock and roll. Elvis stole it from blacks.

Advertisement

Reid was back at it on her own podcast, explaining that the reason the Trump administration is deporting all of the black and brown people is that people like the incompetent members of his Cabinet don't have to compete. 

It's staggering how long MSNBC kept this person on the air and kept paying her upwards of a million dollars for her insight.

Recommended

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
Brett T.
Advertisement

If Justine Bateman were here to do one of her video critiques, she'd probably advise Reid to back off from the camera a little bit so she doesn't look so clownish.

Advertisement

No lies detected there. We always debate whether to give Reid the oxygen or just ignore her, but it still astounds us that she held down a job as the host of her own show on a cable "news" network in prime time. 

Has MS NOW called her yet?

***

Tags:

JOY REID MSNBC DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
Brett T.
That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking Bust
Eric V.
Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Brett T.
Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spite Trump
justmindy
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of ICE
Brett T.
Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected Jeb Bush
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin Brett T.
Advertisement