Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 18, 2025
Twitter

A couple of days ago, we were introduced to Camille Zapata, the "genius" behind Gavin Newsom’s social media posts. She apparently leads a team of three, so Newsom already has four people writing his X posts for him. We haven't found them particularly clever, but we thought this one was in pretty poor taste, considering three Americans died in a car accident caused by an illegal alien, who was driving a semi and made an illegal U-turn. Back in 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles proudly announced on Twitter that more than a million illegal immigrants had received driver’s licenses since “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act” was signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. 

Tricia McLaughlin is an Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

The Gavin Newsom Press Office account didn't just clap back … it put together a graphical timeline with a "Yikes!" sticker on it.

Oh, them.

McLaughlin responded:

The post continues:

… There is no national CDL. 

Sincerely,

Genius

So does the fact that Newsom's social media team put together a cartoon graphic to accompany the tragedy.

We were assured she was a genius.

Fox News Bill Melugin comes in with the facts:

The post continues:

… expedited removal (fast track deportation) by the first Trump administration but claimed fear of going back to India. USCIS affirmed the fear via a positive finding of fear, and he was released on a $5,000 immigration bond in January 2019 after being given a Notice to Appear. He has remained in immigration proceedings ever since. 

Singh was arrested by US Marshals in California on Saturday on a warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide in connection to the deadly crash in Florida. Photo of his arrest provided to FOX via federal source. Florida officials say the sanctuary state of California gave him a commercial driver's license. 

More DHS background on Singh to FOX:

"According to Singh, he has no serious physical or mental medical conditions. Singh claims to have no known immediate relatives serving in the U.S. military and is not the primary caretaker of a person with mental or physical disability, a minor or person with a serious illness. Singh claims to not be married and has no minor dependent children. Singh is not a victim of a domestic violence in the United States or human trafficking. After careful consideration of all factors and available records, Singh is considered a significant threat to public safety and is an exceptional circumstance warranting enforcement action due to the serious nature of his criminal history. ERO San Francisco is seeking HRO’s approval to place Singh in removal proceedings."

"Florida officials say the sanctuary state of California gave him a commercial driver's license.

Here's to Gavin Newsom's social media team for caring more about owning Trump than the lives of three American citizens.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DHS GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN

