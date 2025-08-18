Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn

A couple of days ago, we were introduced to Camille Zapata, the "genius" behind Gavin Newsom’s social media posts. She apparently leads a team of three, so Newsom already has four people writing his X posts for him. We haven't found them particularly clever, but we thought this one was in pretty poor taste, considering three Americans died in a car accident caused by an illegal alien, who was driving a semi and made an illegal U-turn. Back in 2018, the California Department of Motor Vehicles proudly announced on Twitter that more than a million illegal immigrants had received driver’s licenses since “The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act” was signed into law by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

Tricia McLaughlin is an Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine.



How many more innocent people have to die before @GavinNewsom stops playing games with the safety of the… pic.twitter.com/chT7ln1TTZ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 18, 2025

The Gavin Newsom Press Office account didn't just clap back … it put together a graphical timeline with a "Yikes!" sticker on it.

Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements -- YOU issued him a work permit (EAD).



As usual, the Trump Administration is either lying or clueless.



p.s. @grok, who was President in 2018? https://t.co/OHVnC3zS20 pic.twitter.com/raF7hFWGkb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2025

Jesus fuck, the tone-deafness of this office.



This is how you’re going to talk about the 3 people this person murdered?



Who taught you that people should be spoken to this way in an official capacity?



Keep it up, every time you post you’re adding fuel to the lawsuit. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) August 18, 2025

What? No condolences for the innocent people who lost their lives? — Aim True (@Ridgesniper) August 18, 2025

Oh, them.

This is just not true. — Eden Traps (@ThatTimeYouSaw) August 18, 2025

McLaughlin responded:

False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021.



The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses.… https://t.co/4YSs3qIj2B — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 18, 2025

The post continues:

… There is no national CDL. Sincerely, Genius

California licenses never lie — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) August 18, 2025

In 2013, California passed Assembly Bill 60, also known as the "Safe and Responsible Drivers Act." This law allows California residents to obtain a driver's license regardless of their immigration status, effective January 1, 2015.



Not so safe and responsible, is it? — Walter Baker (@WalterBaker1902) August 18, 2025

@GovPressOffice cannot do basic fact checking — Texas Love (@No_Popery) August 18, 2025

Hahah. Got emmmm! Meaning his CDL was issued after June 2021. AKA @GavinNewsom. 😏 — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) August 18, 2025

The fact that Gavin Newsom is attempting to defend this speaks volumes Tricia. — 🇺🇸SuperBasedInCali🇺🇸 (@SuperBasedInCa) August 18, 2025

So does the fact that Newsom's social media team put together a cartoon graphic to accompany the tragedy.

The person running that account is not intelligent. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 18, 2025

We were assured she was a genius.

Wow. This is @GavinNewsom in a nutshell. Total bag of shit. — PNelly 🇺🇸 (@JPNelly) August 18, 2025

Fox News Bill Melugin comes in with the facts:

BREAKING: DHS & ICE confirm to @FoxNews that the illegal alien truck driver who killed 3 in a crash in Florida is an Indian national who initially crossed the California border illegally in September 2018 and was arrested by Border Patrol. Harjinder Singh was processed for… pic.twitter.com/J4E8pZTbBj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 18, 2025

The post continues:

… expedited removal (fast track deportation) by the first Trump administration but claimed fear of going back to India. USCIS affirmed the fear via a positive finding of fear, and he was released on a $5,000 immigration bond in January 2019 after being given a Notice to Appear. He has remained in immigration proceedings ever since. Singh was arrested by US Marshals in California on Saturday on a warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide in connection to the deadly crash in Florida. Photo of his arrest provided to FOX via federal source. Florida officials say the sanctuary state of California gave him a commercial driver's license. More DHS background on Singh to FOX: "According to Singh, he has no serious physical or mental medical conditions. Singh claims to have no known immediate relatives serving in the U.S. military and is not the primary caretaker of a person with mental or physical disability, a minor or person with a serious illness. Singh claims to not be married and has no minor dependent children. Singh is not a victim of a domestic violence in the United States or human trafficking. After careful consideration of all factors and available records, Singh is considered a significant threat to public safety and is an exceptional circumstance warranting enforcement action due to the serious nature of his criminal history. ERO San Francisco is seeking HRO’s approval to place Singh in removal proceedings."

"Florida officials say the sanctuary state of California gave him a commercial driver's license.

Here's to Gavin Newsom's social media team for caring more about owning Trump than the lives of three American citizens.

***