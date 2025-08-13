Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess

End Wokeness is a Twitchy favorite, but we wish they would not pull an Aaron Rupar and give us the full context of a clip. We'd like to know in exactly what "petite and purile terms" President Donald Trump was speaking to trigger Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who now enjoys an approval rating of 6.6 percent compared to Trump's 45.9 percent.

We checked Google for news stories about a Johnson press conference in which he appreciated the press's "begging," but the best we could find was a Facebook post by a local news anchor. Christina Aguayo News reports that Johnson called Trump "one of the biggest threats to humanity that we have seen in an entire generation."

Johnson also added that he's been saying for the past couple of years that "the extreme right in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War." The one started by Democrats?

Chicago Mayor: "Trump is intimidated by the intellectual prowess of blacks like me" pic.twitter.com/4MM69lyfQ1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2025

Um, no.

I don't think the words "intellectual prowess" and Brandon Johnson have ever been associated before. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 13, 2025

Smart people do not talk about how smart they are. People who pretend to be smart talk about how smart they are. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) August 13, 2025

Whatever he needs to say to feel better — Cyoung (@AchorCy) August 13, 2025

Johnson also said that "this president could use a seventh-grade class right now to understand the basics of the Constitution."

I looked up the term 'intellectual prowess' in the dictionary, and this is the picture that accompanied it: pic.twitter.com/44mrMNXnTY — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 13, 2025

Lol the lowest rated mayor in history. — Ronna Doty Arias (@RONNAARIAS) August 13, 2025

You can't even manage a budget. — Ariel (@ArielBos1) August 13, 2025

There are many intellectual black men but they’re all on the right. — Devin Fox (@dfoxofoleput) August 13, 2025

He seems like a genius!!! — Planes,Trains,Automobiles (@glessner_kerry) August 13, 2025

"Trump is intimated by the intersectional prowlers of black men - i.e.i.e.i.o, such as myself for example." pic.twitter.com/NxVaWIUz9n — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 13, 2025

"Petite."

Trump has worked with many black men with intellectual prowess, but the liberals dismiss them as "Uncle Toms."

