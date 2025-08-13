THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned...
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday...
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman...
Understanding Putin's Face Off With Donald Trump
How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This...
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on...
Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer...
This Is Gonna STING! RCP Poll Shows President Trump Has Higher Second-Term Approval...
It's (D)ifferent When They Do It: NY Post Journo Remembers a Time When...
The Hypocrisy Show: Tapper and Glasser’s Chat on Trump’s Decline— After Ignoring Biden’s...
Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
Zohran Mamdani: Diving Deep Into the Resume of the Slacker Nepo-Baby Stumbling Into...

Mayor Brandon Johnson Claims Trump Is Intimidated by His Black Intellectual Prowess

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

End Wokeness is a Twitchy favorite, but we wish they would not pull an Aaron Rupar and give us the full context of a clip. We'd like to know in exactly what "petite and purile terms" President Donald Trump was speaking to trigger Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who now enjoys an approval rating of 6.6 percent compared to Trump's 45.9 percent.

Advertisement

We checked Google for news stories about a Johnson press conference in which he appreciated the press's "begging," but the best we could find was a Facebook post by a local news anchor. Christina Aguayo News reports that Johnson called Trump "one of the biggest threats to humanity that we have seen in an entire generation."

Johnson also added that he's been saying for the past couple of years that "the extreme right in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War." The one started by Democrats?

Um, no.

Johnson also said that "this president could use a seventh-grade class right now to understand the basics of the Constitution."

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Advertisement

"Petite."

Trump has worked with many black men with intellectual prowess, but the liberals dismiss them as "Uncle Toms."

***

Tags:

CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous
Doug P.
Giant Leap for Mankind: Here's What Apollo 11 Astronauts Endured When They Returned From Historic Mission
Amy Curtis
Dear Lefty: We Voted for a Guy With Six Bankruptcies Over a Woman Who'd Bankrupt Us ALL
Amy Curtis
Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on His Hypocrisy
Grateful Calvin
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday Evening
Brett T.
How LOW Can They Go? Poll Shows Dem Favorability Dips Further (and This Is BEFORE Their Crime Meltdown!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous Doug P.
Advertisement