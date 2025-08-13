Board Spends $2 Million to Figure Out How to 'Reintroduce' Columbus Statue in Columbus

Columbus, of all cities, is fretting over what to do about a statue of Christopher Columbus. The president's order to the Smithsonian and other museums to highlight American exceptionalism for the country's 250th birthday inspired Gov. "Tampon" Tim Walz to post that President Trump was trying to "erase history."

If you’re trying to erase history, you’re on the wrong side of it. https://t.co/QNuUv1kBix — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 13, 2025

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage reminded Walz that it’s been five years and he still hasn’t returned the Christopher Columbus statue to the Minnesota State Capitol.

If you happen to be in the area this Saturday, you can join the Reimagining Columbus Team on a walking event that will include "a recommended concept for how the Christopher Columbus statue could be reintroduced to the community." The Reimagining Columbus Project Team describes itself this way: "Led by a team of historians, indigenous architects and designers, and diversity and inclusion advisors, the project will use conventional and restorative practices to support the sharing of personal narratives from Columbus residents to create places and symbols in which they see themselves."

Why haven't they renamed the city yet?

A 19-member board was established to spend $2 million studying what to do with the Christopher Columbus statue owned by the City of Columbus. 🙄



Sounds like they’re putting it back up somewhere but will surround it with a bunch of hand-wringing woke art? 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wwg1rRaogy — Brian Stewart (@BrianStewartOH) August 13, 2025

There's trouble brewing. They want to "reimagine" Columbus. Any time you see the word reimagine, someone wants to distort its meaning out of all recognition. Look for displays explaining how Columbus was a murderous scumbag. — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) August 13, 2025

Christopher Columbus was a hero and the capital of our state should be proud to display a statue of the legendary historical figure after which it is named.



Leave it exactly where it was and I'll give a free box of tissues to any liberal crying about it! https://t.co/mw5iNkLlyS — Rep. Josh Williams (@JoshWilliamsOH) August 13, 2025

The goal is to make sure no one who would put it up with any level of dignity could have it. There are people who would pay for it outright, and put it up proudly, and that CANNOT happen...so they do this instead. https://t.co/dkKarjGpnd — Angelo (@angelovescio) August 13, 2025

Lighting more taxpayer dollars on fire 🔥. You people suck. https://t.co/U230XB0xmX — Todd Huss (@bucknut1991) August 13, 2025

Some in the replies say this wasn't taxpayer dollars that were burned, but instead a grant from the Mellon Foundation to Reimagining Columbus. Again, if you're in the area, "After the afternoon wraps up, Shelly Corbin will present a compelling Indigenous prophecy for the future of our beloved city."

How many years have they been trying to figure out how to "reintroduce" the Christopher Columbus statue to the city of Columbus?

