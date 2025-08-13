Board Spends $2 Million to Figure Out How to 'Reintroduce' Columbus Statue in Columbus

S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 13, 2025
AngieArtist

Columbus, of all cities, is fretting over what to do about a statue of Christopher Columbus. The president's order to the Smithsonian and other museums to highlight American exceptionalism for the country's 250th birthday inspired Gov. "Tampon" Tim Walz to post that President Trump was trying to "erase history."

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage reminded Walz that it’s been five years and he still hasn’t returned the Christopher Columbus statue to the Minnesota State Capitol.

If you happen to be in the area this Saturday, you can join the Reimagining Columbus Team on a walking event that will include "a recommended concept for how the Christopher Columbus statue could be reintroduced to the community." The Reimagining Columbus Project Team describes itself this way: "Led by a team of historians, indigenous architects and designers, and diversity and inclusion advisors, the project will use conventional and restorative practices to support the sharing of personal narratives from Columbus residents to create places and symbols in which they see themselves."

Why haven't they renamed the city yet?

Some in the replies say this wasn't taxpayer dollars that were burned, but instead a grant from the Mellon Foundation to Reimagining Columbus. Again, if you're in the area, "After the afternoon wraps up, Shelly Corbin will present a compelling Indigenous prophecy for the future of our beloved city."

How many years have they been trying to figure out how to "reintroduce" the Christopher Columbus statue to the city of Columbus?

*** 

