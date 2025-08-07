Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics

VIP
When It Comes to Texas Redistricting, the GOP's Silence Is Deafening
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Los Angeles under Mayor Karen Bass is a flaming mess, so it will be interesting to see how they manage to clean up the city in time for the 2028 Olympic Games. President Trump has been busy this week, and among other things, he signed an executive order creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Olympics — and he himself will lead it.

That was exactly our fear.

A lot of people are pointing out that Gov. Gavin Newsom's term is up in January of 2027, but preparations for the Olympics are already underway. Trump was smart to get a handle on it early, before it turns into another high-speed rail boondoggle.

