Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics

Los Angeles under Mayor Karen Bass is a flaming mess, so it will be interesting to see how they manage to clean up the city in time for the 2028 Olympic Games. President Trump has been busy this week, and among other things, he signed an executive order creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Olympics — and he himself will lead it.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has signed an executive order creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics



Trump HIMSELF will be leading the task force, instead of Gavin Newsom.



Thank GOD.



I’m sure @GavinNewsom will throw a fit that he can’t launder Olympic money… pic.twitter.com/SDsnoctdRh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

Newsom won’t like not handling the money and putting half in his pocket! President Trump has signed an executive order creating a task force to oversee the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics



Trump HIMSELF will be leading the task force, instead of Gavin Newsom. pic.twitter.com/mn8Wugwrhx — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) August 6, 2025

Trump’s not going to let this become another California High Speed Rail embarrassment — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

That was exactly our fear.

Finally, real leadership on this huge event — katie harbison (@LiliyaVasylenko) August 5, 2025

There is no way on God’s green fucking earth that they are going to have the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. Absolutely not happening. — Eden Everwynn (@edeneverwynn) August 5, 2025

Smart move! This administration doesn't need California to screw this up — shauom (@Shipwreck2787) August 5, 2025

Power move by President Trump. Love it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025

We'll get good construction at reasonable prices, and everything will be done ahead of schedule with Trump in charge!! — Benny Helms (@XitronWork) August 7, 2025

The Olympics just got interesting — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) August 5, 2025

Finally, someone who won’t turn the Olympics into a slush fund. Let’s go Trump. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) August 6, 2025

Fantastic!

This means it will get done right and money for the Olympics won’t disappear into the government contract bottomless pit!

Thank you @POTUS — Patricia F135 (@Myredrudy1) August 5, 2025

Under budget & on time — Jessica (@Just_Jessie74) August 5, 2025

A lot of people are pointing out that Gov. Gavin Newsom's term is up in January of 2027, but preparations for the Olympics are already underway. Trump was smart to get a handle on it early, before it turns into another high-speed rail boondoggle.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.