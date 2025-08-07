Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals

We've been assured that the tens of millions of illegal immigrants who streamed over the border during the Biden administration were just coming here to pick our crops and clean our hotel rooms. Democrats said that the economy would fall apart without illegal immigrants, who they say are paying their fair share in income taxes (using stolen Social Security numbers, probably). Some even claim that "undocumented workers" are actually subsidizing Social Security for American citizens.

These same people never want to talk about the drain on resources that comes along with millions of illegals. 22 News reports that this fiscal year, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has diverted $97 million to house illegals through the state's "Homebase" program.

Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healy is spending $97 million of taxpayer dollars on housing for illegals. Each family will receive $30,000.



What about our homeless veterans??? pic.twitter.com/Pk35f4gLoE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025

…again I ask the SAME question



HOW IS IT STILL LEGAL TO SEND TAXPAYER DOLLARS TO ILLEGALS?!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 7, 2025

Healy is bribing illegals to stay in her state. Wonder if she’ll still do that once the new census stops counting them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2025

How is this even accepted — ABigBlueBird.eth (@abigbluebird) August 7, 2025

Doesn’t seem like our veterans matter as much as a legal immigrants to her…



How incredibly sad 😿 — Skatvedt (@StanSkatvedt) August 7, 2025

Deliberate insider sponsorship of invasion? — Silverback (@dw2dcxg4m8) August 7, 2025

If you're an illegal alien, your "housing" should be at an ICE detention center like Alligator Alcatraz and you stay should be very short.

Wow I wonder what is contributing to the “housing crisis” Healy is always crying about — Michael James (@crabbymikejames) August 7, 2025

They’ve already spent billions on emergency housing. This is unsustainable. But they’ll keep voting her in, so they deserve what they get. — Be Still and Know (@KimPrather1) August 7, 2025

This is the ultimate bait-and-switch: politicians promise to fix homelessness, then funnel cash to migrants while vets freeze. How many audits or investigations will it take before taxpayers demand receipts? Massachusetts, your move. — Mark Van Toll (@markvantoll) August 7, 2025

Hopefully ICE can get a copy of the addresses. That would make finding and deporting the illegals there that much easier. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) August 7, 2025

Sheer fraud. Someone needs to be investigated. — Frank (@bardintheyard) August 7, 2025

It's criminal to use taxpayers' money to house people who have no right to be here in the first place.

