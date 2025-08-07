Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals

Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Brett T. | 9:45 PM on August 07, 2025
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File

We've been assured that the tens of millions of illegal immigrants who streamed over the border during the Biden administration were just coming here to pick our crops and clean our hotel rooms. Democrats said that the economy would fall apart without illegal immigrants, who they say are paying their fair share in income taxes (using stolen Social Security numbers, probably). Some even claim that "undocumented workers" are actually subsidizing Social Security for American citizens.

These same people never want to talk about the drain on resources that comes along with millions of illegals. 22 News reports that this fiscal year, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has diverted $97 million to house illegals through the state's "Homebase" program.

If you're an illegal alien, your "housing" should be at an ICE detention center like Alligator Alcatraz and you stay should be very short.

It's criminal to use taxpayers' money to house people who have no right to be here in the first place.

***

