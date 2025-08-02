Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowsk...
VIP
Fighting Words: Media Throw Fuel on Cincinnati Mob Beatdown's Racial Firestorm
BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as U.S. Attorney of DC - Thune Prevents...
Australian City Rolls Out Machete Disposal Bins
'Good Things Only Come to Those Who Work:' Cam Ward Speaks TRUTH About...
Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than...
Cheatle's Clearance Yanked: Secret Service Finally Dumps Dead Weight After Trump Fiasco
Kiddie Educator Ms. Rachel Goes Full Pro-Hamas Dolores Umbridge With Dishonest Vid of...
Cincinnati Mayor Too Busy Dealing With Children and Gun Violence to Meet With...
VIP
From Crock Pots to Cash Apps: Keeping Up with the Outrageously Extra Wedding...
HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering
Unfit! Citizen Solicits Doctor’s Opinion on Trump ‘Medical Incident’
Senator Fetterman’s Fearless Truth: A Democrat’s Rare Honesty on Trump’s Trade Wins
Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil...

Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Gif

Here's some big news from Friday. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon announced that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division ended a 44-year-old decree that mandated DEI in government hiring.

Advertisement

But anti-racism would tell you that claiming to be colorblind is a sign of whiteness.

Luke Rosiak reports for The Daily Wire:

A decades-old court order that blocked the federal government from using tests to measure job applicants’ skills was terminated by a D.C. judge on Friday, setting the stage for an overhaul of the federal workforce that could be one of President Donald Trump’s most lasting achievements.

In 1981, Angel Luevano sued the federal government over the Professional and Administrative Career Examination, a test that helped identify the best and brightest out of the tens of thousands who apply for government jobs each year. Luevano argued that the test kept too many blacks and Hispanics out of government, and, in the waning days of President Jimmy Carter’s administration, OPM agreed to pause the test for five years.

Forty-four years later, the “Luevano Consent Decree” was somehow still intact. In January, the Trump administration filed a brief challenging the agreement — a feat which required reopening a decades-closed court case in which the original judge had died. The administration argued that it was doubtful the decree was ever appropriate, and that, with Supreme Court case law outlawing affirmative action, it was certainly not now.

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Hiring based on merit? Could this be true?

Advertisement

That could go a long way toward explaining America's slow decline.

Why wasn't it considered racist of Angel Luevano to suggest that testing "kept too many blacks and Hispanics out of government"?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DONALD TRUMP HARMEET K. DHILLON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
HOO BOY: Dems Could Lose 25 House Seats If SCOTUS Ends Race-Based Gerrymandering
Amy Curtis
Sydney Sweeney's Shocking Political Stance Unveiled: Leftists' Minds Absolutely Blown
justmindy
BREAKING: Judge Jeanine Pirro Confirmed as U.S. Attorney of DC - Thune Prevents Trump Recess Appointments
Warren Squire
Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Toxic Male Rep. Eric Swalwell Has More Evidence He Could Bench More Than 'Gutlessfeld'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam Warren Squire
Advertisement