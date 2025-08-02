Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years

Here's some big news from Friday. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon announced that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division ended a 44-year-old decree that mandated DEI in government hiring.

Another federal government DEI program bites the dust! Today, the @CivilRights Division ended a 44-year-old decree that bound the federal government to use DEI in its hiring practices.



🔗: https://t.co/GRd0UzBV0R pic.twitter.com/z7k0QBo6VX — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) August 1, 2025

She just keeps winning, and it is incredible. Welcome to the right-wing civil rights regime: colorblind equality is now the ruling standard. https://t.co/JQTVScoY2L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 1, 2025

But anti-racism would tell you that claiming to be colorblind is a sign of whiteness.

This is a HUGE deal that could be one of Trump’s lasting legacies. Getting rid of a ban on *checking how competent someone is before hiring them* because of racial “disparate impact” could mean that government just starts to work better, with its jobs elite posts for smart people pic.twitter.com/4WmJeuWLNg — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

Luke Rosiak reports for The Daily Wire:

A decades-old court order that blocked the federal government from using tests to measure job applicants’ skills was terminated by a D.C. judge on Friday, setting the stage for an overhaul of the federal workforce that could be one of President Donald Trump’s most lasting achievements. In 1981, Angel Luevano sued the federal government over the Professional and Administrative Career Examination, a test that helped identify the best and brightest out of the tens of thousands who apply for government jobs each year. Luevano argued that the test kept too many blacks and Hispanics out of government, and, in the waning days of President Jimmy Carter’s administration, OPM agreed to pause the test for five years. Forty-four years later, the “Luevano Consent Decree” was somehow still intact. In January, the Trump administration filed a brief challenging the agreement — a feat which required reopening a decades-closed court case in which the original judge had died. The administration argued that it was doubtful the decree was ever appropriate, and that, with Supreme Court case law outlawing affirmative action, it was certainly not now.

Hiring based on merit? Could this be true?

For almost half a century, the federal government has operated like a college that didn’t look at SAT scores when admitting students. Rescinding the Luevano Consent Decree could take the government from safety-school status to Ivy League. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

“The lasting opportunity here is: can we change the culture of the workforce in the federal government? Can we make it a high-performance culture? That will definitely be the president’s legacy, if we can make that successful,” new OPM Director Scott Kupor said. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

The inability to objectively sort the most qualified applicants from a large pool has turned government into one big DMV. Though justified by race, the fallout went beyond, leaving little way to differentiate a brilliant white job applicant from an incompetent white applicant. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

“We’re going to be able to attract really, really good people, because they’re going to be fairly tested for their merit,” Kupor told @realDailyWire. “It also really does eliminate a lot of potential for a bias in the hiring process if you actually use objective standards.” — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

For 40 years, the government has been explicitly putting DEI over merit because of an agreement between the Carter administration and one old man. The Trump administration found him and he agreed to simply dissolve it. READ:https://t.co/LZMXvo2Kpz — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 2, 2025

That could go a long way toward explaining America's slow decline.

The ONLY way to judge someone’s ability is on merit. Neither race, gender, sexual orientation, or multiple useless college degrees will ever guarantee that the most competent candidate is hired.



Why wasn't it considered racist of Angel Luevano to suggest that testing "kept too many blacks and Hispanics out of government"?

***

