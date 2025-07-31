Randi Weingarten Says Without NPR We’ll Descend Into a Police State

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is a horrible person. That much we know. The fact that she's wrong about everything all of the time doesn't help, or that she makes more than half a million a year shilling for the DNC. (We just learned last month that she quit her 23-year post at the Democratic National Committee.)

It's funny how she says that public school teachers are teaching children how to think, not what to think. And without NPR (which isn't going anywhere; it was just defunded), how are children supposed to know what's going on with all of these book bans and censorship of the curriculum? In the end, she says it all leads to a police state — not to be too dramatic.

Randi Weingarten says we need NPR for Democracy. pic.twitter.com/TjDc2frjgH — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 31, 2025

This woman is clinically insane. — PinkBeachGirl🩷👙 (@PinkBeachGirl1) July 31, 2025

Local radio stations, more numerous than NPR, and local tv stations, more numerous than PBS, also have 99% Democrats on their staff, and broadcast the same news. They do in my city of 1.2 million, also. NPR, with 87 out of 87 Democrats on their staff do the same. — Desert Fox (@AZ_desertfox) July 31, 2025

The whole world knows NPR was nothing more than a publicly funded Democrat network. They have never been fair with their reporting, and that is no secret. — Roger Roth (@RcanneNow) July 31, 2025

She's just upset her co-conspirators aren't as powerful as they used to be. — MJ (@msmarcijoy) July 31, 2025

She’s pissed her propaganda arm got shut down. — Wayne Vaughan (@WayneVaughan) July 31, 2025

She explains exactly what they did—it’s a generation they educated to think only one way about every issue. — GQuattrone 🇺🇸 (@gugacalifornia) July 31, 2025

Nobody took her NPR..



This is the problem to promote low IQ people with severely limited cognition, like her..



You get somebody who communicates from above to her imaginary audience in a way that she thinks is good to talk down to people who are even stupider than her..



And… — Dimitri Geier (@dmtgeier) July 31, 2025

Government-funded and govt-run media are essential to a fascist state, which is why the teacher union supports them. They want total control. — Michael Chapman (@MWChapman) July 31, 2025

Her beloved NPR isn't going anywhere; it's just not going to be funded by taxpayers anymore. Kind of like how vouchers let taxpayers free their children from the indoctrination of public schools.

