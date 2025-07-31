VIP
Colorado Attorney General Goes After Deputy Sheriff Who Alerted ICE to Woman Who...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s...
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide...
Marc Lamont Hill: Ya Know, Those Sydney Sweeney Ads Push the Idea Non-Whites...
Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His...
We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social...
Trump Endorsed RNC Chair Michael Whatley Launches Campaign for North Carolina Senate Seat
Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown...
Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across Al...
Axios: Trump's DOJ Rewrites Rules for Grant Programs to Benefit White Americans
BLAME TRUMP: Boston Globe Reports Cuts to Harvard Means It's Too Poor to...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them...
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism

Randi Weingarten Says Without NPR We’ll Descend Into a Police State

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is a horrible person. That much we know. The fact that she's wrong about everything all of the time doesn't help, or that she makes more than half a million a year shilling for the DNC. (We just learned last month that she quit her 23-year post at the Democratic National Committee.)

Advertisement

It's funny how she says that public school teachers are teaching children how to think, not what to think. And without NPR (which isn't going anywhere; it was just defunded), how are children supposed to know what's going on with all of these book bans and censorship of the curriculum? In the end, she says it all leads to a police state — not to be too dramatic.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Her beloved NPR isn't going anywhere; it's just not going to be funded by taxpayers anymore. Kind of like how vouchers let taxpayers free their children from the indoctrination of public schools.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes
Amy Curtis
Elissa Slotkin Regrets Missing Important Senate Vote But for SOME Reason Didn't Provide the Reason
Doug P.
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
Cincinnati Councilor Stands by Statement That White People Were ‘Begging for That Beatdown’
Brett T.
We Thought It Was OUR MONEY, Timmy! Weirdo Walz Acts Like Privatizing Social Security Is a Bad Thing
Amy Curtis
Marc Lamont Hill: Ya Know, Those Sydney Sweeney Ads Push the Idea Non-Whites Are 'Less Human' (WUT?)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Wrecks Richard Quest’s Post-CNN Meltdown Over Trump’s Economy Using Quest’s Own Quotes Amy Curtis
Advertisement