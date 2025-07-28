No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens...
Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans
Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits
'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Chris Cillizza Thinks AOC Has the Best Chance of Being the 2028 Dem...
WaPo Digs Into Claims That Sydney Sweeney Doing Ads for American Eagle Is...
Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
VIP
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE...
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Holds Intimate Sit-In After Being Barred From ICE Facility

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We're surprised Sen. Chris Van Hollen was in Baltimore and not Tennessee, hugging his best friend Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he we released from detention there. That hasn't stopped Van Hollen from going after ICE and protecting illegal aliens. Van Hollen was reportedly barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore, and then held a "sit-in" with three other people in protest. Or, he could call ahead and schedule a tour.

Advertisement

Illegals, clearly. 

How long do you think they sat there? Long enough to get a photo? Is he still there? We'll check back tomorrow.

***

Tags:

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Atlantic Writer Says 33 of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Colleagues Declined to be Interviewed
Brett T.
Inside the $50 Million Shadow Agency That Tried to Censor Americans
Brett T.
Letitia James Suing to Keep Illegals Getting SNAP Benefits
Brett T.
No Way José! Dem Alex Padilla Wants to Award Citizenship to Illegal Aliens in the U.S for Seven Years
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC Active Shooter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement