Sen. Chris Van Hollen Holds Intimate Sit-In After Being Barred From ICE Facility

We're surprised Sen. Chris Van Hollen was in Baltimore and not Tennessee, hugging his best friend Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he we released from detention there. That hasn't stopped Van Hollen from going after ICE and protecting illegal aliens. Van Hollen was reportedly barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore, and then held a "sit-in" with three other people in protest. Or, he could call ahead and schedule a tour.

🚨Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is now staging a “sit in” after he was barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore.



Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/Ff3k67C8Xb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Illegals, clearly.

How long do you think they sat there? Long enough to get a photo? Is he still there? We'll check back tomorrow.

