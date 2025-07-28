Sen. Chris Van Hollen Holds Intimate Sit-In After Being Barred From ICE Facility

We're surprised Sen. Chris Van Hollen was in Baltimore and not Tennessee, hugging his best friend Kilmar Abrego Garcia as he we released from detention there. That hasn't stopped Van Hollen from going after ICE and protecting illegal aliens. Van Hollen was reportedly barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore, and then held a "sit-in" with three other people in protest. Or, he could call ahead and schedule a tour.
🚨Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen is now staging a “sit in” after he was barred from entering an ICE facility in Baltimore.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025
Look at his face! pic.twitter.com/Ff3k67C8Xb
This would make a great meme template. 😂— Flyover Culture (@FlyoverCarole) July 28, 2025
Idiots.— ronnie latimer (@latimer_ronnie) July 28, 2025
He just flew in from Margaritaville and boy are his arms tired!— The One True Barrold 🇺🇸 (@BarryHuizenga1) July 28, 2025
Did @VanHollenForMD make an appointment? That’s the rule.— The Media Is Our Enemy (@MeganSmiles) July 28, 2025
What makes him think he is above following rules?
More performative nonsense.— Nunya Bizniz (@Justdontcare757) July 28, 2025
What a loser.— BostDPLRBL (@asalp1278) July 28, 2025
These stunts are so utterly boring— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) July 28, 2025
Who does this guy represent? American citizens or illegals?— Steve Holland (@SteveHolla87689) July 28, 2025
Illegals, clearly.
How long do you think they sat there? Long enough to get a photo? Is he still there? We'll check back tomorrow.
***
